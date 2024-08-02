TECNO Launches SPARK 20 Pro 5G in South Africa

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor, a highly efficient octa-core chipset. Connectivity on the SPARK 20 Pro 5G will be smooth and robust. The Smart 5G functions intelligently adjust between 4G and 5G based on the scenario and network environment, boosting speeds and reducing power consumption. Additionally, the UPS Ultra Power Signal enhances signal strength, stability, and data rates, while other features reduce latency and improve the overall connectivity experience.

With the SPARK 20 Pro 5G, every moment of entertainment becomes a thrilling spectacle. It features Hi-Res certified stereo dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, bringing movies, games, and music to life like never before. The device also enhances calling with a 400% Big Volume boost for powerful sound output. To ensure entertainment looks as good as it sounds, the 120Hz FHD Hole Screen delivers bold and vibrant visuals. Additionally, TECNO’s latest Smart Refresh algorithm intelligently adjusts the screen’s refresh rate based on the usage scenario, providing an optimal user experience while conserving battery life.

Introducing a sleek new look with high-quality finishes

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G introduces a newly upgraded design language that showcases the beauty of technology while maintaining the stylish flair of the SPARK Series. Its minimalist Lamé Curve Camera Island Design harmoniously combines square and circular elements on the sleek back cover. The sophisticated design is available in three colors—Startrail Black, Glossy White, and Neon Green (South African options to be confirmed)—each adding a unique personality to the device. In addition to its stunning appearance, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G boasts a high-quality finish with a wristwatch-grade nano-etched texture, typically found in luxury watch design, for a refined look and feel. The device also features luxurious, skin-friendly Tech Art Leather, inspired by high-end car interiors, offering a delicate texture that excels in both form and function.

Bringing next-level features to the mid-range bracket