TECNO Launches SPARK 20 Pro 5G in South Africa

Vusi Melane
By Vusi Melane
SPARK 20 Pro 5G now available in South Africa.
Technology brand TECNO announces the release of the new SPARK 20 Pro 5G, the first 5G device in the SPARK 20 Series, now available in South Africa. As a powerful new 5G smartphone, this latest addition to the series offers compelling performance with its high-speed 5G processor, a 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera, and a sleek Lamé Curve camera design. The SPARK 20 Pro 5G brings a range of exciting upgrades and impressive performance, pushing the boundaries of exceptional value and innovation in its mid-range price bracket.

Unforgettable entertainment empowered by a powerful processor


The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor, a highly efficient octa-core chipset. Connectivity on the SPARK 20 Pro 5G will be smooth and robust. The Smart 5G functions intelligently adjust between 4G and 5G based on the scenario and network environment, boosting speeds and reducing power consumption. Additionally, the UPS Ultra Power Signal enhances signal strength, stability, and data rates, while other features reduce latency and improve the overall connectivity experience.

With the SPARK 20 Pro 5G, every moment of entertainment becomes a thrilling spectacle. It features Hi-Res certified stereo dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, bringing movies, games, and music to life like never before. The device also enhances calling with a 400% Big Volume boost for powerful sound output. To ensure entertainment looks as good as it sounds, the 120Hz FHD Hole Screen delivers bold and vibrant visuals. Additionally, TECNO’s latest Smart Refresh algorithm intelligently adjusts the screen’s refresh rate based on the usage scenario, providing an optimal user experience while conserving battery life.

Introducing a sleek new look with high-quality finishes

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G introduces a newly upgraded design language that showcases the beauty of technology while maintaining the stylish flair of the SPARK Series. Its minimalist Lamé Curve Camera Island Design harmoniously combines square and circular elements on the sleek back cover. The sophisticated design is available in three colors—Startrail Black, Glossy White, and Neon Green (South African options to be confirmed)—each adding a unique personality to the device. In addition to its stunning appearance, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G boasts a high-quality finish with a wristwatch-grade nano-etched texture, typically found in luxury watch design, for a refined look and feel. The device also features luxurious, skin-friendly Tech Art Leather, inspired by high-end car interiors, offering a delicate texture that excels in both form and function.

Bringing next-level features to the mid-range bracket

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is designed to capture every detail, whether up close or from afar, with its impressive 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera. It features 3x lossless in-sensor zoom and 10x digital zoom. Whether you’re outdoors or in dimly lit indoor settings, the camera, equipped with advanced features like 9-in-1 Adaptive Pixel technology and Super Night Mode, ensures you capture your world with exceptional clarity.

To ensure you never miss the perfect shot, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G includes a 5000mAh battery with 33W Super Charge and a variety of intelligent charging modes, providing long-lasting power. Additionally, with 256GB of ROM and 16GB of RAM (8GB + 8GB Extended), there’s ample memory to store your amazing shots. The device also runs on TECNO’s HiOS 14, based on Android 14, offering a range of useful functions and a smooth user experience.

With its stunning design, impressive imaging capabilities, and smooth performance, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G delivers a standout 5G experience. Combining advanced technologies and high-end design, this new device embodies TECNO’s commitment to providing captivating innovation and value for fans around the world.

Availability

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is available from select TECNO retail partners including Vodacom.

Source: TECNO

 

 

