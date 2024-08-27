Hilary Campbell has been appointed as the new General Manager of Renewables and Energy Storage at NEC XON. Campbell, who succeeds Herman Viljoen, now GM of Strategic Projects, brings extensive experience and knowledge of the renewable energy sector to her new position.

Since 2013, Campbell has been aware of NEC XON and has long appreciated the company’s expansion in the energy industry, both domestically and throughout Africa. When it comes to projects involving BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services, she sees a special opportunity to advance renewable energy presented by NEC XON’s ability to support projects in areas where local suppliers lack the necessary technical skills or funding. With NEC’s installed base of more than 1GW BESS, NEC XON has accumulated a great deal of knowledge in the BESS market over the past ten years by collaborating closely with NEC Corporation and NEC Energy Solutions.

Campbell transitioned from being a corporate lawyer specializing in technology and energy mergers and acquisitions to a renewable energy specialist in 2010. She used her technical and renewable energy background to provide advice on early-stage solar and wind projects in South Africa and across the continent.

“Her impeccable timing in aligning with the emergence of the first three IPP programs allowed her to gain extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of renewable projects, from technical and legal to financial, by working on many of them for funders and developers. This launched her into the substantial renewable energy and storage sector as an overall project adviser and technical consultant to a myriad of companies, banks, developers, and consultancies,” says Magnus Coetzee, Executive: Infrastructure and Energy at NEC XON.

Campbell, a valuable acquisition, will lead the Alternative Energy Team, focusing on renewable project success for clients and NEC XON. She will lead the team in energy strategy, cost reduction, carbon emissions reduction, and technology modeling. Campbell will provide tailored energy advice and projects, adhering to South Africa’s energy and electricity regulatory landscape while adhering to unique customer requirements.