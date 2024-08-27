Euphoria Telecom Unveils Extension Plans for Business Needs

Euphoria Telecom, a cloud-based VoIP solutions provider, has released new Express Plus and Enterprise Plus extensions to meet a variety of corporate demands. Customers benefit from more value and flexibility with both choices, which include 1,000 minutes.

The Express Plus extension is suitable for high-volume customers who need capabilities like call forwarding, screening, and history. It is designed for people who make or receive a high volume of calls.

The Enterprise Plus extension is designed for power users who want additional capabilities such as queue participation and budgeting. It is appropriate for users of all levels, from receptionists to executives.

Warren Hawkins, Managing Director of Euphoria Telecom, explains, “As we evolve, we’re expanding our offerings to provide more tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of different user categories. Our goal is to equip our customers with the most effective communication tools for their business.”

The new extensions provide greater flexibility and improved budget management, with bundled minutes allowing companies to better forecast and control communication expenses. Hawkins adds, “We believe in transparent pricing without hidden terms. Our bundled approach ensures customers know exactly what they’re getting, reflecting our commitment to ethical practices and clear communication.”