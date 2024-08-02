MTN Group Announces Key Executive Moves in West Africa

MTN Group announces the appointment of Mohammed Rufai as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Congo-Brazzaville and Ayham Moussa as Chief Operations Officer (COO) of MTN Nigeria, effective 1 September and 19 August 2024, respectively.

They also announce the voluntary early retirement of MTN Côte d’Ivoire CEO Djibril Ouattara and the departure of MTN Nigeria COO Hassan Jabber.

Experience in ict

Mohammed Rufai is an accomplished professional with over 24 years of experience in ICT and an impressive track record in the telecoms industry. He joined MTN Nigeria in 2002 and subsequently moved to MTN Ghana, where he became Chief Technical Officer in 2015.

Currently, he serves as the Chief Technical Officer at MTN Nigeria. Mohammed has held various senior roles across the MTN Group, including Regional CTIO for Southeast Africa and Ghana. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Bayobab (Nigeria) and MTN Benin.

A driven leader, Mohammed is passionate about execution excellence, people development, and customer experience. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and certifications in Advanced Management and General Management. Mohammed is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, Cranfield University, UK, and the University of Cambridge, UK.

Mohammed assumes the reins at MTN Congo-Brazzaville from Ayham Moussa, who joins the MTN Nigeria executive leadership team as COO. Ayham replaces Hassan Jabber, who is leaving MTN. Ayham first joined MTN in 2002, returned in 2006 after a brief hiatus, and has since served the organisation in various markets, including Syria and Guinea-Conakry. He has held senior roles such as Chief Information Officer, Chief Technical and Information Officer, and CEO of MTN Congo-Brazzaville.

Leadership and business health

In his technology roles, Ayham played a key role in the country’s digital evolution from 2G to 4G, establishing MTN Congo-Brazzaville as a technology leader. His team’s efforts were recognised with awards for the best network in West and Central Africa and the MTN Group. As CEO, Ayham expanded MTN Congo’s leadership and business health, accelerating growth, margins, and operational excellence, while fostering strong relationships with various local stakeholders.

MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita extended his “thanks to Djibril for his contribution over nearly nine years at MTN,” says he had been instrumental in building the business in Congo-Brazzaville and leading the turnaround of MTN Côte d’Ivoire. He also thanked Hassan for his “immense contribution to the success of the Group over 22 years,” where his roles included CEO in markets such as Sudan, Guinea-Conakry, and Afghanistan.

Source: MTN