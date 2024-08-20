Microsoft Azure Features iiDENTIFii for Better Biometrics

iiDENTIFii, a pioneer in remote biometric identity authentication, announced that its remote face verification and authentication technology is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online shop for Azure apps and services.

Users may now benefit from the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, which has reduced deployment and management.

Lance Fanaroff, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of iiDENTIFii, said, “Our inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace marks a significant milestone for iiDENTIFii. Leveraging the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure, we are excited to offer our advanced remote biometric identity authentication solutions to a broader global audience. This collaboration enhances our ability to provide secure and seamless customer onboarding, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards while protecting against sophisticated digital threats.”

The platform uses 3D and 4D Liveness® detection for seamless customer onboarding, ensuring adherence to global audit and assurance standards. It integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructures, providing resilience against deepfake and digital replay attacks, enhancing security for digital transactions. It meets KYC and AML requirements and ensures strong adherence to regulatory frameworks.

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes iiDENTIFii, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like iiDENTIFii, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace connects companies seeking innovative cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed ready-to-use solutions.