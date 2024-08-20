Liquid Intelligent Technologies Partners with Globalstar

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a division of Cassava Technologies, a global technology firm, is thrilled to announce a strategic relationship with American connection developer Globalstar to provide innovative 5G connectivity solutions throughout Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf.

The agreement grants Liquid exclusive sales and distribution rights to Globalstar’s XCOM RAN private network 5G access solution in the Gulf, Middle East, and Africa regions. This breakthrough solution enhances the 5G experience, supports AI-driven apps, and is set to transform the African mining industry and high-end markets in the Middle East and Gulf.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ founder and chairman, Strive Masiyiwa, expressed excitement about the forthcoming connectivity options resulting from developments in 5G private network technology. With this technology, we can now deliver services to major enterprises like mines through their own 5G private networks, which can also enable NextGen technologies like AI; this is enormous.”

Liquid will offer comprehensive customer support for Globalstar’s products and services, including technical and warranty services, and may expand its satellite, Band n53 spectrum, and IoT solutions non-exclusively.

“We look forward to the opportunities this exclusive partnership with Globalstar will unfold for our existing and potential customers in these sectors. Globalstar’s unique 5G enterprise solution will enable us to provide unparalleled connectivity to our customers on the continent, aligning with our ambition of becoming a leading technology company of African heritage, empowering businesses and communities with the reliable and high-speed internet access needed to thrive in the digital age,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

“Globalstar is pleased to join in partnership with Cassava and Liquid, a group of well-respected leaders with a sharp focus on technology deployments,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar. “The regions where Liquid is a leader are large and growing markets for our technologies, which enable safe automation and remote control of mobile equipment in high-value environments.

Our 5G XCOM RAN product fundamentally differs from traditional wireless solutions and enables mission-critical high-performance wireless applications. Combining XCOM RAN with the globally licensed Globalstar n53 midband spectrum creates a very unique offering for private and enterprise 5G networks. Together, Liquid and Globalstar will accelerate advanced wireless technology deployments in Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf regions.”

Another accomplishment that underscores Liquid’s dedication to collaborating with international organizations that share the goal of promoting innovation and progress via connectivity for companies and individuals on the African continent and beyond is the partnership between Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Globalstar.