Introducing Ares-i: Cutting-Edge Retail Security Technology

South Africa’s retail industry is under assault from a rising wave of increasingly brazen and regular criminal activity. Shoplifting, formerly considered a minor nuisance and petty crime, today involves persistent criminals who cause major financial losses, while vandalism and robbery create an atmosphere of dread and insecurity for both staff and consumers.

Fraudulent behaviors, such as payment fraud, make the scenario more complicated, which undermines consumer confidence in retail transactions. Furthermore, the frequency of “dine-and-dashers” at dining establishments indicates a larger trend of disdain for the law, underscoring the pressing need for stronger security measures in the sector.

According to SAPS crime statistics, as many as 13,508 shoplifting incidents were reported between October 1 and December 31, 2023.

To address this growing issue, Tesserai, a Mettus division, has introduced Ares-i. This cutting-edge solution uses live facial recognition technology integrated with existing infrastructure to proactively identify and deter individuals with malicious intent before they strike.

Vic Esterhuizen, Head of Digital Identity at Tesserai, says that in a country where crime is a constant concern, Aresi empowers businesses to watch, prevent, and secure their premises with groundbreaking and innovative technology.

Ares-i assists businesses in building a robust database of identified criminals, setting up real-time alerts, and protecting their assets, all while improving the customer experience by recognizing and prioritizing the safety of loyal customers.

Choosing Ares-i means investing in a security system that is both creative and ethical, created with a thorough awareness of the South African criminal scene. Ares-i delivers more than simply protection; it fosters meaningful partnerships by collaborating closely with clients to develop personalized solutions that meet their individual security concerns. This balanced strategy guarantees that security initiatives support corporate development.

“Ares-i empowers South African businesses to proactively monitor and respond to potential threats in real-time, seamlessly integrating with existing surveillance systems to enhance security. By providing instant data through advanced AI analysis, the system enables retailers to stay ahead of criminal activities and build comprehensive watchlists of suspicious individuals,” explains Esterhuizen.

“With Ares-i, we are committed to building a safer South Africa, where businesses can thrive, and people can engage with peace of mind. This solution brings human faces into focus, combating crime in the blink of an eye,” concludes Esterhuizen.