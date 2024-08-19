FNB Appoints New Chief Information Officer (CIO)

FNB has appointed La-Cell Mouton as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) starting September 1, 2023, to enhance the capacity of the organization’s CIO teams.

La-Cell started with FNB in 2000 as a BANKit Online Banking System developer; from 2005 to 2007, he was instrumental in merging the old online banking system with BANKit, resulting in the strong infrastructure we use today.

In 2009, La-Cell was elevated to CIO of FNB Online Banking, where he worked with several departments to develop the platform into its current, feature-rich form. He also pioneered iDigtech’s move to BigData technology, which involved using machine learning to combat digital fraud, resulting in the development of Intelligent Data and Analytics (iDnA) in 2017.

In 2020, FNB named La-Cell Head of the Core Banking Platform, and he led the modernization of the platform for the bank’s retail and commercial divisions. He became FNB’s joint CIO with Kevin Mitchell last year; Mitchell has since gone on to a position with the FirstRand Group. In 2022, he broadened his job to include CIO duties for the retail business.

La-Cell’s deep expertise in software development, IT operations, and systems architecture, along with his extensive experience, make him an excellent fit for this position, according to FNB CEO Harry Kellan.

“La-Cell has been a cornerstone of our digital transformation journey. Over the past 23 years, he has driven the development of innovative products and services that have propelled FNB forward, while also modernizing our capabilities and IT delivery. We are proud to once again promote from within our talent pool, underscoring the strength and effectiveness of our succession planning,” Kellan said.