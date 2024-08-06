Fiorano Expands African Presence with New Office in Nairobi

31 July 2024, Johannesburg – Fiorano, a global leader in digital transformation technology, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Nairobi, Kenya. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Fiorano’s expansion across the African continent, aiming to support and enhance the operations of its growing customer and partner base in the region.

With over 30 customers in Africa spanning banking, healthcare, education, and government, Fiorano has been facilitating initiatives to transform businesses in the region for 15 years. Fiorano’s Nairobi office will serve as a hub for essential services, ensuring that Fiorano’s clients and vast partner network across the continent receive unparalleled support as they navigate the demands of the growing digital landscape and the ever-evolving needs of their customers.

Driving Digital Transformation across Africa

Africa is experiencing a rapid surge in digitalization across all sectors.

In banking, financial institutions are embracing new technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver more personalized financial services and meet evolving regulatory requirements. Fiorano has helped major banks like Diamond Trust Bank, I&M Bank, Sterling Bank, Republic Bank, and Credit Agricole streamline their operations and deliver unparalleled value to their customers.

In healthcare, institutions like the Nairobi Hospital use Fiorano to harmonize mission-critical processes, delivering better patient care experiences.

Additionally, governments and educational institutions are leveraging digital technologies to expand access to education. Kenya’s Higher Education Loan Board uses Fiorano to streamline loan approval processes, making education more accessible and inclusive.

Supporting Fiorano’s Partner and Customer Network

“Opening our office in Nairobi underscores our commitment to the African market and our dedication to supporting our clients’ digital journeys,” said Ajith Hegde, Director of Business Development – MEA, Fiorano. “As organizations in Africa embrace digital transformation, Fiorano delivers the scalability, resilience, and real-time capabilities they require.”

The office will assist key partners like Inlaks in delivering projects swiftly. Olufemi Muraino, Director at Inlaks, stated, “We are delighted to see Fiorano establish a footprint in Kenya, a significant step towards enhancing our collaborative efforts in the African market. Fiorano’s innovative solutions have transformed businesses globally, and its entry into Kenya marks a pivotal moment for local enterprises seeking advanced integration and messaging capabilities. Together, we aim to empower organizations with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

A Vision for the Future

Fiorano’s Nairobi branch is a testament to its vision of fostering well anticipated growth across Africa. By establishing a local presence, Fiorano aims to build stronger relationships with its customers, understand their unique challenges, and deliver tailored solutions and services to drive business value.

About Fiorano Software

Fiorano is a modern application and integration platform that transforms businesses by delivering the scale, resilience, and real-time capabilities that today’s organizations require.