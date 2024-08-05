Commemorating, Empowering Women through Stable Connectivity

In today’s fast-paced world. Reliable cellular connectivity has become a vital tool for empowering South African women in their personal and professional lives. From business leaders and educators to caregivers and entrepreneurs, women rely on uninterrupted connectivity to effectively manage their responsibilities. Poor cell signal can result in dropped calls, missed opportunities, and frustration. This is according to Duxbury Networking Business Unit Manager, Tobie van Schalkwyk.

van Schalkwyk explains, “Of course, safety is another consideration. Cellular signals are critical in emergencies, whether it’s reaching out to emergency services, contacting a friend, or using safety apps for real-time location sharing. A strong cell signal can make all the difference on the highways and byways of South African roads. Advanced signal-boosting devices should be part of any travel kit, regardless of gender, ensuring people can stay connected and safe wherever they are.

From a work perspective, reliable cellular connectivity enables women to work efficiently, make critical decisions, and stay connected with their teams, whether they’re in the office or accessing systems remotely. Poor cell signal significantly impacts employee productivity and collaboration. To address this, Nextivity has developed its CEL-FI products to eliminate dead zones and ensure clear, consistent communication. This allows employees to remain focused on achieving their goals without worrying about dropped calls and weak signals.”

An empowerment tool

“Entrepreneurship among women is on the rise, with research indicating that South Africa is among only 12 economies globally where women’s entrepreneurial activity rates have increased. A crucial factor in this success is access to cellular connectivity. Whether managing a startup from home or overseeing a retail store, reliable cellular coverage is vital for customer service, operational efficiency, and business expansion. Nextivity’s CEL-FI solutions offer high-quality cellular signals essential for women entrepreneurs to thrive and realize their business aspirations.

Beyond individual empowerment, cellular connectivity can revolutionize entire communities. In rural and remote areas where cellular coverage is often unreliable, signal-boosting technology plays a crucial role in providing access to educational resources, telemedicine for healthcare, and e-government services. By bridging the connectivity gap, companies like Nextivity contribute to building more resilient communities. This connectivity enables women entrepreneurs to access platforms for upskilling and actively contribute to economic growth.”

Transforming the connectivity landscape

Mobile network operators such as MTN and Vodacom increasingly rely on Nextivity solutions to bolster cellular signals in challenging environments. By collaborating with these providers, Nextivity ensures that a wide spectrum of South Africans can access reliable cellular signals. This accessibility forms the bedrock for reaching educational resources and acquiring skills crucial for employability, especially in traditionally underserved areas.

As we commemorate Women’s Day, Nextivity remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering individuals through dependable cellular connectivity. Signal-boosting technology not only enhances communication but also supports women’s safety, professional advancement, and entrepreneurial endeavors. Robust connections pave the path towards a more resilient and empowered future for women globally. he concludes