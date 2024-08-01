Cloud Software Company Names New Head of EMEA OEM & Alliance

Nutanix, one of the leaders in hybrid multicloud computing announces the appointment of Philippe Dosset as the head of its EMEA OEM & Alliances team. Effective August 1, he will be responsible for driving new business opportunities through alliances and OEM partnerships. Philippe is based in Paris.

Philipe, says “In this new role, I look forward to collaborating with the sales and marketing teams to leverage partner relationships in the EUC, Cloud Native, AI, Tech Alliances, and OEM ecosystem that generate incremental revenue, while ensuring that these partnerships are successfully implemented in the field.”

IT experience

Philippe joined Nutanix last year as Channel Director for France, EMEA South, and North West Africa. Before Nutanix, he spent most of his career at Dell, where he held various executive roles in Sales and Partner Management across EMEA, Enterprise Customers, GSI, and Partners. With 27 years of experience in IT, including 20 years in sales management, Philippe has a strong engineering background. He is married with a 21-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling with his family, skiing, and riding his motorbike.

Vice President, Business Development Ecosystem at Nutanix, Gregory Lehrer says “I’m delighted to welcome Philippe who will join my team starting August 1st. He brings to the role a deep knowledge of Nutanix, Executive sales background and the rich experience from successfully leading the Channel teams for France, Northwest Africa and Southern EMEA.”