TECNO to Expand AIoT Lineup in South Africa

Technology brand TECNO today announces that new smart wearables are planned for introduction to South Africa soon. While all the focus lately has been on the new SPARK 20 Series of smartphones from the brand, it must not be forgotten that TECNO is more than just a phone company. Smart wearables and smart tech products designed to make the lives of users more convenient, easy, and fun are another of TECNO’s focus areas.

Smart wearables

The smart wearables in question are the TECNO Watch Pro 2 and TECNO Watch 3. Both are perfect exercise and health companions, with each offering over 110 sports modes, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking. Additional features for both include clear Bluetooth calling, sleek and more durable ultra-thin designs, and real-time notifications.

Enhanced audio experiences, connectivity, fitness, and home security

TECNO’s Watch Pro 2 and Watch 3 expand its range of smart wearables and tech products in South Africa. This lineup includes two earphones—the TECNO Sonic 1 Active True Wireless and TECNO Buds 3—a smart speaker, TECNO Square S3, the TECNO Watch 2, the TECNO 4G Portable WiFi TR109 router, the Snow Robot Home Security WiFi Camera TH300, and various USB cables (3-in-1 USB, Type C, and Micro USB).

The TECNO Sonic 1 Active True Wireless Earphones offer a premium listening experience with an 800mAh battery providing up to 50 hours of playtime. They feature call noise cancellation and fast pairing, delivering high-quality audio in a lightweight design.

The TECNO Buds 3 are an affordable choice with up to 37 hours of playtime. Equipped with 10mm drivers, they produce deep bass and are IPX5-rated for sweat, water, and dust resistance, making them both stylish and functional.

For parties, the TECNO Square S3 speaker is ideal, offering 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It features a portable design, deep bass, superior audio, and a color LED light, enhancing both its looks and audio performance.

The TECNO Watch 2 is a versatile fitness companion with nine training modes, accurate blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring, smart notifications, and up to six days of usage in essential mode. Its 1.69-inch IPS display combines fashion with functionality.

Stay connected on the go with the TECNO 4G Portable WiFi TR109 router. Compact yet powerful (97mm x 61mm x 16mm), it supports 300Mbps speeds and features a 3000mAh battery. The router allows up to 16 simultaneous connections, although speeds may decrease with more users.

The TECNO Snow Robot Home Security WiFi Camera TH300 provides 360° coverage with 2K resolution and smart AI detection, including motion tracking, human detection, and sound alerts. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant and offers two-way voice communication. Footage can be stored on cloud or MicroSD card.

TECNO’s USB cables, available in 3-in-1, Type C, and Micro USB options, are affordable and reliable, ensuring easy data transfer and charging.

Availability

TECNO’s smart wearables and smart tech products are available from select TECNO retail partners, including Edgars and Vodacom (availability varies per retailer, per store, per product, and while stocks last). The new TECNO Watch Pro 2 and TECNO Watch 3 will arrive in South Africa in due course.

Source: TECNO