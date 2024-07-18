Tech Brand Partners with UNICEF Nigeria for Digital Learning

TECNO has partnered with UNICEF in Nigeria to aid in the development of the Nigeria Learning Passport digital learning platform.

In 2022, the Nigerian government and UNICEF launched the Nigeria Learning Passport program to address the high number of out-of-school children and adolescents. This initiative is part of UNICEF’s global educational strategy, the Learning Passport, established in 2018.

UNICEF plans to expand the Nigeria Learning Passport to include offline content for 50,000 children in remote and low-income areas in 2024, aiming to reduce the education gap and improve the quality of education.

Using a combination of online and offline distribution, the platform gives kids access to curriculum-aligned content in local languages at any time and from any location. Along with offering professional development for instructors, the platform offers a wide selection of instructional content, from foundational learning to skill development.

“We are pleased to partner with TECNO to enhance the reach and impact of the Nigeria Learning Passport,” said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria. “This collaboration will allow us to provide more children, especially those in remote and underserved areas, with the quality education they deserve. Digital learning is a powerful tool for bridging educational gaps and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive. With TECNO’s support, we are one step closer to our goal of making education accessible to all children in Nigeria, empowering them to build a brighter future.”

The program has expanded to 19 states across the country, ranking second among all participating countries with around 888,000 registered users.

By the end of 2023, the Learning Passport program had expanded to 38 countries worldwide, with a total of 6.02 million registered users and more than 13,000 courses on offer. The Project Management Institute recognized the Learning Passport as one of the 50 Most Influential Projects in 2020, and TIME named the program one of the best 100 inventions of the year in 2021.

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, added, “As part of its corporate social responsibility endeavors, TECNO keeps giving back to the communities where our business is present. Investing in education is an effective strategy for breaking the inter-generational transmission of poverty and contributing to social and economic development. Africa has the world’s youngest population structure, and the progress of African children is the progress of the world. Through the Learning Passport program, we hope to help young people in Nigeria access sufficient education and development opportunities, becoming a strong engine for economic growth and social progress in Africa and even the world.”