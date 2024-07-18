Strategic Partnership to Advance Generative AI in Kenya

Sama announced its strategic partnership with the University of Nairobi (UoN) to advance the generative AI industry in Kenya.

The partnership will provide part-time employment opportunities for UoN students and faculty to gain exposure to the rapidly evolving GenAI environment, with Sama providing the necessary training, equipment, materials, and workspaces.

The goal of this collaboration is to help UoN prepare a skilled labor force for the future by establishing an Artificial Intelligence School.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, Prof. Stephen Kiama, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Sama offers a significant opportunity for students and faculty to apply their academic knowledge in a real-world setting, enhancing their learning and preparing them for the demands of the AI industry.”

This project strengthens Sama’s commitment to the national economic development plan, notably the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Plan (BeTA). It is a crucial step toward closing the digital divide, promising to lift communities, cultivate talent, and position Kenya in the global AI value chain.

Annepeace Alwala, Sama’s Vice President of Global Service Delivery, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to work with the University of Nairobi to foster the next generation of AI talent in Kenya. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation and creating opportunities for youth to excel in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. By providing students with practical experience, we are investing in the future of AI and contributing to the growth of the technology sector in Kenya.”