Salesforce Partners Workday to Unveil New AI-Ready Solutions

Salesforce and Workday have announced plans for an AI employee service agent that will automate tasks, provide personalized support, and provide data-driven insights to help employees work smarter and faster, making it the #1 AI CRM.

Salesforce’s new Agentforce Platform and Einstein AI, together with Workday’s platform and AI, will allow enterprises to create and manage agents for a wide range of employee service use cases.

This AI agent will collaborate with and elevate humans to drive employee and customer success throughout the organization.

The new AI employee service agents use a company’s Salesforce CRM data as well as Workday financial and HR data to connect with employees in natural language with human-like comprehension. As a result, taking action during onboarding, health benefit adjustments, career advancement, and other activities will be simpler than before.

“The AI opportunity for every company lies in augmenting their employees and delivering incredible customer experiences,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “That’s why we’re so excited about our new Agent Force platform, which enables humans and AI to drive customer success together, and this new partnership with Workday to jointly build an employee service agent. Together, we’ll help businesses create amazing experiences powered by generative and autonomous AI, so every employee can get answers, learn new skills, solve problems, and take action quickly and efficiently.”

The AI employee support agent will smoothly hand off complex instances to the appropriate person for resolution while preserving all prior history and context. Employee satisfaction, productivity, and efficiency will all increase as a result of this novel method that combines human and AI collaboration. Deep integration between the apps, AI models, and data is the only way to do this.

“Employees, customers, and financials are the three most fundamental elements of any business,” said Carl Eschenbach, chief executive officer, Workday. “By integrating our platforms, datasets, and powerful AI capabilities, Salesforce and Workday are empowering our customers to deliver unmatched AI-powered employee experiences that ultimately lead to happier customers and drive unprecedented business value.”

The strategic partnership between two popular business cloud platforms aims to revolutionize work and enhance employee experiences through generative AI.