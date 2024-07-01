E-Commerce Titan Rolls Out Trendy BNPL Payment Feature

Superbalist, a retail e-commerce site, has partnered with PayJustNow, a provider of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, to extend its payment choices.

Customers can now use PayJustNow’s BNPL payment option to shop for furniture, home goods, and apparel from leading international companies.

“An increasing number of South African customers across various income levels are seeking better online shopping experiences, more convenience, and greater value in their purchases, driving high demand for interest-free BNPL payments that align with their monthly salary cycle,” states Craig Newborn, CEO of PayJustNow.

Customers can make purchases on PayJustNow and pay for them in three equal, interest-free payments. Access to a multitude of leading brands and shops on a unified platform is another benefit.

Newborn claims that in 2023, the app will facilitate over 23 million recommendations to various businesses, and a sizeable segment of high-net-worth consumers will be using the platform. According to Experian’s Financial Affluence Segmentation Tool, luxury living, and aspirational achievers comprise 40% of PayJustNow’s customer base.

Data suggests that these consumers shop on the platform for expensive products like furniture, appliances, branded or boutique clothing, and specialty home goods.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming response from our existing customer base since the launch, which has attracted a whole new cohort of customers. It’s clear that Superbalist is a welcome addition to our stellar base of retailers, driven by customer demand,” says Newborn.

“Since adding PayJustNow, we’ve seen an increase in our checkout completion rate. This solution has also afforded our customers greater freedom and more spending power,” says Grant Paul Roy, Superbalist’s Chief Product and Marketing Officer. “We’ve also seen excellent customer acquisitions, with 20% of our first-time buyers using PayJustNow as a BNPL solution. We’re very happy with the performance of this partnership.”

Superbalist customers can choose the PayJustNow option at checkout, where they can also sign up if they are not already registered to use the payment option. Within minutes, they are credit vetted and can complete a purchase.

Alternatively, they can download and sign up via the PayJustNow app and browse its growing retail base and accompanying deals.

“With demand for BNPL no longer driven solely by affordability concerns, we are seeing wealthier and budget-conscious customers leverage our platform. Utilizing our three-month interest-free option is fast becoming the smarter choice,” Newborn adds.