Credlanche is a Proud Sponsor of Digital Finance Africa 2024

Credlanche, a proud sponsor for DFA 2024.
With the Digital Finance Africa 2024 conference a few days away, IT News Africa is excited to announce one of its sponsors: Credlanche, which is participating as a keynote sponsor in this prestigious annual event scheduled for Thursday 4th of July 2024 at The Maslow, Sandton in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Today’s opportunities, tomorrow’s long-lasting wealth


 

 

Credlanche is an emerging FinTech company focused primarily on providing trusted and disruptive financial services. Their aim is to seize today’s opportunities and position ITS clients to achieve lasting wealth tomorrow.

Credlanche’s service offerings integrate innovative technology, professional expertise, extensive business knowledge, exceptional customer experience, and strong organizational capabilities. They specialize in investment, venture capital, savings, electronic payments, and credit solutions.

At Credlanche, their primary focus is on sustainable credit and investment solutions, utilizing a venture-capital optimization model.

Accessing financial inclusion with ease

Loans – Affordable loans at competitive rates.

Invest – Invest in our credit-based venture and Thrift.

Riding on Technology

Credlanche rides on technology to scale, provide excellent service and improve access to credit and financial inclusion.

Market Insight and Technology

They apply market knowledge and emergent technologies to creating and delivering credit solutions to their customers.

Financial solutions for Businesses and Individuals

Credlanche offers financial solutions intended to meet the needs of businesses and individuals.

About Digital Finance Africa 2024

The 4th Digital Finance Africa conference is an essential gathering for leaders and innovators in the African financial sector. This day-long event promises to address critical challenges and explore exciting opportunities within banking and FinTech across the continent. By focusing on practical solutions and strategic insights, Digital Finance Africa aims to spearhead advancements in financial technology and drive economic growth in the region.

To be part of this transformative event, you can register here.

Additionally, IT companies with solutions for banking and FinTech companies looking to showcase their innovations can seize this opportunity by becoming sponsors. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, click here to download the sponsorship brochure.

