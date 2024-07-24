DSI Prioritizes Technology, Health, Energy and Innovation

Tabling South Africa’s Department of Science and Innovation’s (DSI) R10.562 billion Budget Vote 2024/25 yesterday, Minister Blade Nzimande and Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina lauded the significant achievements of the 6th administration and the strong foundation laid for the work of the 7th Administration.

Technology significant in advancing health

The Minister emphasized the pivotal role of science, technology, and innovation (STI) in advancing inclusive health and bolstering South Africa’s capability as a state through vaccine manufacturing.

Announcing the adoption of a new Vaccine Manufacturing Strategy (VIMS) to promote the domestic design, development, and production of vaccines, Minister Nzimande says that the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) would be targeting vaccine development to address Rift Valley fever, human papillomavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, and Hepatitis B.

WHO partnership, mRNA vaccines developed locally

“Working with the World Health Organisation, we have also set up capacity for the local development of mRNA vaccines in response to future coronavirus threats.” says Nzimande

“The DSI Budget Vote responds directly to the Programme of Action outlined by the President in his speech during the opening of Parliament. The hydrogen economy, which was specifically referenced by the President, is an example of that.” he adds

The Department is leading major innovations to promote the transition to green hydrogen as an alternative source of energy to fuel our economy and to facilitate a net-zero energy future. To ensure whole-of-government coordination and unity of purpose, the President created an Interministerial Committee on Hydrogen, led by the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile.

“In March, we did the second demonstration at Kelvin Power Station of a new technology, CoalCO2-X, to convert carbon emissions into sulphuric acid, a key ingredient in the production of phosphate fertilizers for the agricultural sector. This is an example on how we decarbonise our economy, while adding new value and jobs to our economy.” he says

Research and development work related to mining sector

“In his address during the opening of Parliament last week, the President again explicitly referenced minerals beneficiation [T]he Mandela Mining Precinct is intensifying efforts in minerals beneficiation for further diffusion in the industrial economy.” notes Nzimande

“Over the past five years, this precinct has manufactured and tested two drill prototypes through the Isidingo Drill Challenge. Producing a critical mass of young, black and women scientists and researchers is one of the critical pillars of our STI policy objectives.” he says

The DSI is establishing a national solar research facility to promote technology transfer and localization in support of the Renewable Energy Masterplan and the Cannabis Industrialization Masterplan.

The Minister reiterated the Department’s commitment to ensuring the sustainability of existing businesses in the agricultural, manufacturing, and mining sectors and supporting the development of new growth industries.

Earth Observing Data Centre

“As part of building a capable state, we have begun with the establishment of an Earth Observation Data Centre to provide decision-support tools for government in fire and flood mapping, food security monitoring, human settlements mapping, forest mapping, disaster management, climate change and water resources management.” continues Nzimande

Linkages between the DSI and other government departments, such as the Department of Tourism, have deepened with the development of an Astro-Tourism Strategy. It is expected that the Square Kilometre Array, which will be the biggest-ever radio telescope array in the world when completed, will offer huge economic benefits to local businesses and communities.

Deepening relations through events

Minister Nzimande says that he looks forward to deepening the Department’s international relationships by hosting events such as the International Astronomical Union General Assembly in August and an inaugural African Hydrogen Economy Conference as a lead-up to the G20 Summit.

In line with the DSI’s strategic objective of using science diplomacy to foster human solidarity and social justice, and in support of South Africa’s foreign policy, the Minister formally announced a new programme to enable cooperation in STI between South Africa and Palestine.

Implemented by the DSI’s entity, the National Research Foundation, and funded by the DSI’s existing budget for international cooperation, the programme will focus on safeguarding, rebuilding, and developing Palestine’s research and innovation capacities and infrastructure. Some of the programme’s planned initiatives include joint research projects between South African and Palestinian researchers, seed funding for developing South African-Palestinian knowledge networks, hosting Palestinian scholars and students in South Africa in exchange programmes, and sharing South Africa’s experience with science policy and system development.

Health, energy and bioeconomy

In her address to Parliament, Deputy Minister Gina said the 7th administration would see a particular focus on skills development in strategic sectors such as health, energy, and the bioeconomy. She spoke of collaboration under the National Biosecurity Hub, which would build skills to support the management of crop and animal diseases in South Africa, among other things.

The Deputy Minister said that the DSI was finalizing the establishment of a Municipal Innovation Fund to support municipal-level technology and innovation projects.

Innovation fund

“In line with global trends in innovation development and support, the DSI will be upscaling the pilot phase of the Innovation Fund programme, which catalyses the creation and growth of the tech start-up and other small and medium enterprise sectors. As of March 2024, the Innovation Fund has over R917.2 million of investment capital committed to catalyse venture capital,” said the Deputy Minister.

She concluded her address by saying that the DSI was looking forward to putting STI at the centre of driving economic growth in South Africa, including for SMMEs, over the next five years.

Source: DSI