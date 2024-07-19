Duxbury Networking, a distributor of networking solutions in South Africa, highlights the new NETGEAR WAX625 Insight-managed Pro WiFi access point (AP) as tailored for managed service providers and SMEs aiming to deliver top-notch network performance customized to their specific needs and those of their clients.

The WAX625 boasts cutting-edge engineering, next-generation performance, and enterprise-level security. Built on WiFi 6 Release 2 technology, it features broader 160MHz channels on the 5GHz band, resulting in a 100% increase in throughput compared to its predecessor at a comparable price point.

Improved speed and reduced congestion

This dual-band access point delivers up to 5.4Gbps total WiFi throughput, facilitating improved speed and reduced congestion to accommodate more users effectively. Equipped with a 2.5Gbps Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) port for streamlined single-cable data and power connection, alongside a Gigabit Ethernet port, the WAX625 ensures rapid connectivity to switches or internet routers.

It excels in environments with high-density client devices such as schools, restaurants, and conference centers. The WAX625 includes one year of NETGEAR Insight for enhanced management capabilities, offering centralized, real-time cloud management and control without additional hardware requirements.

Compatible with all Insight-managed access points, the WAX625 supports wired and wireless mesh networks through Instant Mesh technology, extending coverage seamlessly with continuous roaming capabilities.

Plug and play

As part of the Insight management ecosystem, the WAX625 facilitates plug-and-play setup and management within business networks. Insight enables centralized remote management across various locations from a single interface on any device. It provides ongoing network visibility and customizable alerts tailored to specific requirements.

Wired and wireless networks

Insight ensures comprehensive management functions for devices, encompassing both wireless and wired networks, thereby offering a complete network solution suitable for businesses of any size.

With the WAX625 and Insight, business owners, managed service providers, and value-added resellers can efficiently manage networks, ensuring optimal performance and reliability across diverse operational environments.

Unparalleled performance

Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, Tobie van Schalkwyk, says “By incorporating the latest WiFi 6 Release 2 technology, the NETGEAR WAX625 provides unparalleled performance and security at a competitive price point. This access point is a game-changer for SMEs and managed service providers looking to enhance their network infrastructure with a robust, high-throughput solution that simplifies management and deployment when leveraging Insight.”

Source: Duxbury Networking