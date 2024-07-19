Digital Precinct Celebrates 4th Cohort Graduation

Samsung is pleased to announce the graduation of the 4th cohort from its Advanced Industry Experience Programme, conducted in partnership with Tshimologong Digital Precinct. The graduation ceremony for the 18 graduates was held on July 18, 2024, at Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Addressing ICT challenges for graduates

Recognizing the challenges faced by ICT graduates in securing jobs in the software development industry, Samsung launched this innovative 12-month internship programme. This initiative, part of Samsung’s Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry experience. The 18 interns, selected based on their IT tertiary qualifications, received intensive mentorship from senior developers throughout the programme.

Samsung provided substantial support to each cohort member, investing over R190,000 per candidate. This funding covered stipends, computer equipment, data access, full-time mentoring by a software engineer, and utilization of Tshimologong’s facilities as the program’s host.

B-BBEE and Transformation Manager at Samsung, Lenhle Khoza, says “The ICT industry often demands years of experience from job seekers, which can be a significant barrier for fresh graduates. Through our partnership with Tshimologong, we’ve been able to accelerate the professional development of these interns, equipping them with skills equivalent to multiple years of industry experience.”

Meaningful contribution to tech industry

The program emphasizes technical skills and prioritizes real-world project experience alongside professional mentorship. This holistic approach aims to improve the graduates’ employability, equipping them to make meaningful contributions to South Africa’s tech industry. Projects undertaken include developing a database for educational institutions, a property maintenance system, and an application named “Accommodate Me,” which innovatively simplifies the accommodation process.

The 4th cohort student, Phamela Makhubebele, touches on her programme’s experience “Through my involvement in the Samsung Advance Industry Exposure programme, I have gained invaluable qualities like communication and the capacity to work well with others, which are critical in any field. Gaining practical work experience is crucial for graduates, and this programme gave me the chance to collaborate closely with mentors and seasoned developers.”

4 years on

Since its launch in 2020, the Samsung-sponsored internship program has shown promising outcomes. A total of 35 graduates from the last three cohorts have successfully gained formal employment, achieving a 100% employment rate, highlighting the program’s effectiveness in meeting industry demands. Among the current cohort of 18 graduates (10 males and 8 females) who completed this rigorous program, six have already secured formal employment, while the remaining 12 are currently undergoing interviews with potential employers.

“Samsung remains committed to fostering the growth of quality software development skills in South Africa. Our partnership with Tshimologong not only supports the development of future tech start-ups but also contributes to the broader goal of building a skilled workforce in the ICT sector.” adds Khoza

Fostering job creation

CEO of Tshimologong Digital Precinct, Mark Harris, says “We are thrilled to announce the graduation of the fourth cohort of students who have developed advanced technology skills and are now prepared to enter the workforce. We are proud to contribute to reducing unemployment and fostering job creation. We wish our graduates the best in their future careers and hope they maintain a strong connection with Tshimologong.”