High-Growth Firms Foresee AI, GenAI Industries Revolutionary

South African respondents highlight GenAI’s potential for transformation or significant value in enhancing IT security posture (45%, global: 52%), productivity gains (41%, global: 52%), and improving customer experience (40%, global: 51%). They are also cognizant of challenges to overcome: Seventy percent (global: 73%) agree that their data and IP are too valuable to be entrusted to a GenAI tool where a third party may gain access.

More broadly, responses indicate that organizations are grappling with GenAI practicalities as they move from ideation to implementation, although only 21% (global: 58%) report having initiated GenAI implementation. As adoption rates rise, concerns focus on understanding where risks lie and who bears responsibility for them. Seventy-one percent (global: 77%) agree that the organization, rather than the machine, the user, or the public, is accountable for any AI malfunction or unintended behavior.

General Manager for Dell Technologies South Africa, Doug Woolley, says “GenAI is the next big leap for technology, promising to bring unseen levels of productivity and efficiency to businesses worldwide. We can expect faster decision-making, streamlined workflows and smarter data analysis.”

Organizations are meeting today’s threat challenges head-on

Cybersecurity remains a persistent challenge for organizations. These concerns are substantiated by the fact that 81% of South African respondents (global: 83%) report being affected by a security attack in the past 12 months. The majority, 91% (global: 89%), are pursuing a Zero Trust deployment strategy, and 87% (global: 78%) have an Incident Response Plan in place to address cyberattacks or data breaches.

The top three issues cited include malware, phishing, and data breaches. Phishing issues underscore a broader problem highlighted in the report: the role employees play in the threat landscape. For instance, 67% of local and global respondents believe that some employees circumvent IT security guidelines and practices due to concerns about efficiency and productivity delays, while 69% (global: 65%) express significant concerns about insider threats. This underscores the importance of prioritizing training, as employees constitute the first line of defense.

The right tech infrastructure ensures organizational success

The research highlights the critical role of modern data infrastructure as technologies like GenAI gain momentum and data volumes increase. Investing in a modern, scalable infrastructure was identified as the top area for businesses to enhance innovation. The majority of IT decision-makers (85%, global: 82%) express a preference for an on-premises or hybrid model to address the challenges anticipated with implementing GenAI.

The capability to share data across the organization is also crucial for innovation. However, only 31% across the EMEA region (global: 33%) report being able to turn data into real-time insights today to support innovation efforts. Nevertheless, responses indicate that organizations are addressing this challenge, with 91% of South African respondents (global: 82%) emphasizing that data is the differentiator and that their GenAI strategy must involve utilizing and safeguarding that data. Additionally, thirty-seven percent of EMEA respondents (global: 42%) anticipate that the majority of their data will originate from the edge in the next five years.