3+ Million TikTok Followers for Witty South African Creator

Kamogelo Molefe 25, well known as Nathan Molefe on social media has finally hit the 3 million followers mark on TikTok.

This young Sowetan has always enjoyed seeing others happy as he grew up. In order to make sure that this happiness was sustained, and the smiles never went away, he cracked jokes. Kamogelo Molefe, also known as Nathan Molefe, has South Africans and fellow Africans in stitches with his uproarious TikTok skits.

The Bachelor of Arts graduate in Human Resource Management from Diepkloof, Soweto, has never acted before, yet his current endeavors tell a different story. Now, as a multi-award-winning creator, he embraces the motto ‘Normal is boring’ and is thrilled to have reached such heights on TikTok. He extends his gratitude to all his supporters and fans.

“TikTok is a great tech platform in which creatives are able to engage in and use in order to showcase their talent to the world. I use this platform daily in order to engage with my target audience and it is working for me.” he said

“To this day, it still feels unbelievable that my work is recognised. The main intention was for me to bring joy and laughter in South Africa, so it is truly an honor that my work is seen and appreciated, I love my supporters so much.” he added

Molefe a Content Creator of note concluded by saying that his future plans included being on tv but will never leave his favourite stage TikTok.

One of Molefe’s most viewed skits: Nathan (@nathanmolefe) Official | TikTok

According to reports from top influencers, TikTok pays around $0.02 and $0.04 for every 1,000 views. These are reports based on payments received through the TikTok Creator Fund. This is a program that TikTok introduced in 2021 in a bid to compensate content creators for creating content on the platform.