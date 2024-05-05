5 Top JSE listed African Telcos and their CEOs Earnings

- Prosus N.V: is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.
- Naspers: is a global internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Naspers companies operate and invest in countries and markets across the world with long-term growth potential.
- Bytes Technology Group: Provides world class IT solutions & services, offering software, hardware and cloud services.
The Bytes Technology Group comprises two leading brands:
Bytes Software Services (BSS):
Bytes Software Services’ customer base is made up of both private sector customers and public sector customers.
Phoenix’s focus is almost exclusively on public sector customers.
- Karooooo Ltd: It is a leading global mobility SaaS platform that maximizes the value of automotive and workflow data by providing real-time analytics solutions for smart transportation to more than 1.3 million connected vehicles.
Karooooo’s Cartrack SaaS platform, provides customers with insights and data analytics to optimize their business and workforce, increase efficiency, decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk.
- Datatec: It is a leading international ICT group that is uniquely positioned to take advantage of best-in-class solutions in information security, networking, unified communications, cloud and data centre technologies.
The Group’s operating divisions act as industry intermediaries in the ICT supply chain, enabling IT users to gain access to a broad range of advanced technology solutions and professional services in order to implement and maintain secure complex IT networking, unified communications, cloud and data centre infrastructures.
Through its divisions, the Group addresses three key areas in the ICT supply chain:
Technology Distribution – Westcon International
Westcon is a value-added distributor of category-leading solutions in security, unified communications and collaboration, network infrastructure and data centre technologies.
Integration and Managed Services – Logicalis
Logicalis is a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services.
Consulting and Research – Analysys Mason
Analysys Mason is a provider of strategic, trusted advisory, business modelling and market intelligence services to the telecoms, IT and digital media industries.
The Group has partnerships with a portfolio of leading vendors in the industry.
The CEO for Prosus NV and Naspers Limited is the same person, Bob van Dijk’s total compensation in financial year ending 2023 was R112 900 000.00. Bob has resigned as CEO but remains in the company until September this year. He is replaced by Ervin Tu.
The CEO for Bytes Technology Group, Neil Murphy’s total salary per the company’s Financial Report was £739,364. Neil has resigned and has been replaced by the interim CEO Sam Mudd.
The CEO for Karooooo Ltd, Isaias Jose Calisto’s total remuneration in 2023 financial year is undisclosed. “Zak” as he is well known remains the Founding CEO for Karooooo Ltd.
The CEO for Datatec, Jens Montanana’s total remuneration in 2023 financial year was R215.700 000. Jens is still at helm of Datatec.
Source: JSE, Companies Financial Reports