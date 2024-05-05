5 Top JSE listed African Telcos and their CEOs Earnings

Phoenix’s focus is almost exclusively on public sector customers.

Bytes Software Services’ customer base is made up of both private sector customers and public sector customers.

Karooooo’s Cartrack SaaS platform, provides customers with insights and data analytics to optimize their business and workforce, increase efficiency, decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk.

The Group’s operating divisions act as industry intermediaries in the ICT supply chain, enabling IT users to gain access to a broad range of advanced technology solutions and professional services in order to implement and maintain secure complex IT networking, unified communications, cloud and data centre infrastructures.

Through its divisions, the Group addresses three key areas in the ICT supply chain:

Technology Distribution – Westcon International

Westcon is a value-added distributor of category-leading solutions in security, unified communications and collaboration, network infrastructure and data centre technologies.

Integration and Managed Services – Logicalis

Logicalis is a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services.

Consulting and Research – Analysys Mason

Analysys Mason is a provider of strategic, trusted advisory, business modelling and market intelligence services to the telecoms, IT and digital media industries.

The Group has partnerships with a portfolio of leading vendors in the industry.