Fostering DeepTech in Africa: Innovative Initiative in Kenya

Intel and AfriLabs are gearing up to ignite Kenya’s DeepTech landscape with the Intel AI Programme for African DeepTech Startups & Ecosystem Stakeholders. Following the resounding success of its debut event in Abuja, Nigeria, this initiative aims to expedite innovation and foster collaboration within Kenya’s tech ecosystem.

The Intel AI Programme, scheduled from the 28th to the 30th of May 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm EAT at the Sankara Nairobi Hotel, aims to empower a diverse range of stakeholders, including DeepTech hubs, AI startups, developers, universities, and research institutions.

Mirroring its Nigerian counterpart, this three-day event will feature panel discussions on the “Challenges and Opportunities of DeepTech in Africa/Kenya – Socio-Economic and Policy Implications,” providing invaluable insights into navigating the intricate landscape of DeepTech innovation. An engaging “AI Policy Roundtable” will also convene esteemed government officials, policy-making institutions, and regulatory bodies to chart sustainable growth and development courses. Introductions to the Intel Liftoff for Startups Program, Intel Developer Cloud, Intel OneAPI initiative, and AI Tools at Intel are also on the agenda.

Dr. Bienvenu Agbokponto Soglo, Director of Government Affairs Africa and IGA CTO Liaison, expressed Intel’s enthusiasm about the partnership with AfriLabs. “Intel is excited to partner with AfriLabs in this second part of our Intel AI Programme, which aims to foster expertise, resources, and networking opportunities within the African DeepTech ecosystem,” he said. “This partnership underscores our dedication to empowering Kenyan innovators with the tools and knowledge for success, illuminating a path toward transformative technology innovation in the region.”

Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director at AfriLabs, echoed this sentiment, expressing anticipation for the upcoming event. “We are thrilled to extend our collaboration.

with Intel to Kenya, driving forward the African DeepTech ecosystem. This initiative

holds the promise of unleashing untapped potential within Kenya’s DeepTech

community, fueling innovation, and charting new pathways for technological.

advancement,” she remarked.