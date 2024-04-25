Outsized Top-Tier Executive Team for Global Growth Surge

Outsized, a talent on-demand platform, has appointed a series of senior leaders to drive its global growth strategy following a successful Series A funding round led by Knife Capital.

The platform connects top independent professionals with large enterprise clients across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, with nearly half of Fortune 500 companies already utilizing on-demand talent platforms.

The new appointment is Jannie Theron, who joins as global Financial Director, bringing nearly two decades of finance expertise from his previous role at Pearson. Theron will oversee global financial operations and focus on strategic growth and efficient financial management across all markets.

The company’s Talent-On-Demand 2024 report reveals an 83% increase in demand for independent talent in Africa, 85% in Southeast Asia, and 142% in the MENA region last year. To meet this demand, Outsized strategically hires exceptional talent aligned with its core values, as emphasized by Founder & CMO Niclas Thelander.

Frans Meyer also joins as Senior Business Development Manager in South Africa, transitioning from his role at PNet. Meyer will cultivate existing client relationships and drive new client acquisitions.

Additional appointments in the MENA region include Srikant Krishnan as Regional Lead in the UAE, focused on expanding Outsized’s market base in key geographies and sectors. In Singapore, Nick Fofana joins as Senior Product Manager and Ines Kracun as Product Designer, further strengthening the team’s expertise.

Thelander concludes, “The new additions to the team bring invaluable expertise, empowering us to solidify our role as a game-changer in the freelance economy globally.”