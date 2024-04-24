‘Futuristic Banking’ Set to Launch in Victoria Falls

The “Banking on the Future with EFT Corporation” Conference, scheduled from May 13 to 15, 2024, in Victoria Falls, will convene C-suite executives from over 70 of Africa’s leading banks to delve into crucial discussions. Participants can expect invaluable insights from keynote speakers, along with valuable networking prospects. Last year, the World Economic Forum dubbed Africa the “world leader” in digital and mobile banking. There’s no doubt that banking in Africa has undergone significant changes in the last few years, and it will undoubtedly continue to evolve and expand in the years to come.

Amongst the crucial discussions that will take centre stage in this Conference are: How can business leaders best prepare for digital and mobile banking? How has the landscape shifted in these sectors? And, most importantly, what opportunities does this create for the future?

As a leader in the digital payment ecosystem, EFT Corporation- EFTCorp aims to provide a comprehensive exploration of the digital banking landscape in Africa and the transformative potential it holds for businesses and communities alike at this event.

Carefully curated expertise

Headquartered in Mauritius, with regional offices in Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, EFTCorp possesses a distinctive advantage in navigating Africa’s dynamic market landscape. It stands poised to offer its current and prospective clients opportunities to do the same at the Banking on the Future Conference.

The event will bring together numerous industry leaders in a single space, providing attendees with opportunities to network and explore how they can maximize the abundant digital opportunities in Africa while contributing to the continent’s burgeoning markets.

The conference will address a variety of crucial topics shaping the digital banking landscape in Africa. It will explore the expanding fintech ecosystem and the ongoing digital transformation sweeping across the continent, examining its impact on financial services.

Attendees can anticipate the following:

A keynote presentation by Prof Adrian Saville, Professor of Economics Finance and Strategy at GIBS and an expert in economic performance and markets. He is a well-known and experienced presenter to global audiences and receiver of the Excellence in Teaching Award at GIBS on ten occasions.

Fascinating presentations by industry experts from PWC, Simon-Kucher, Mastercard, Diamond Trust Bank, Ukheshe, Stratus, Thales, ACI, and Visa will delve into various aspects of the banking landscape, including:

An introduction to the growth of digital banking in Africa, with further exploration and discussion on how this can enable businesses, improve customer experiences, and increase revenue.

Opportunities to establish or renew relationships with other players in the African banking ecosystem and finding ways to strategically support one another within regions.

A look into helpful case studies, such as one bank’s journey towards digital transformation, offering insights into successful strategies as well as the challenges it faced, and lessons learned.

Discovering ways to drive financial inclusion across Africa and in emerging markets, with the aim to bank the unbanked.

Examining the pivotal role of youth in driving the growth of micro-enterprises and fostering economic empowerment.

Innovation catalyst

CEO of EFTCorp, Stephen Enderby affirms that the event will contribute to shaping the future of digital banking across Africa. “We believe this conference will provide extraordinary opportunities not only for our current clients, but to anyone interested in the digital banking sphere in Africa now and into the future. To truly make it an event to remember, attendees will be able to take advantage of everything on offer in a relaxed and luxurious setting, creating the perfect atmosphere to network and find creative ways to move forward in this space.”

Chief Commercial Officer of EFTCorp, Carlin Wicomb asserts that the company remains dedicated to propelling digital transformation for all its esteemed customers, with this event standing as a testament to that commitment. “EFTCorp is Africa’s foremost PCI-compliant payment solutions provider, delivering unparalleled payment architectures and solutions as well as expert consultancy and service, backed by strategic partnerships and industry-leading resources.”

The is expected to offer even better-tailored strategies that empower customers’ journeys towards digital transformation.