Fresh off the line: Dell Inspiron Laptops – Available Now!

Inspiron 14 2-in-1:

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 offers two processor options: Intel® Core™ processors or AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series processors*. This versatile and lightweight device is ideal for individuals who wish to seamlessly transition from work to entertainment, regardless of their location. It features a 360-hinge offering four different modes to meet various needs. Key features include a 16:10 aspect ratio, ComfortView and ComfortView Plus, and an optional active pen that offers consumers a natural and accurate writing experience.

Inspiron 16 Plus:

Offered in Ice Blue, the Inspiron 16 Plus showcases Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with integrated AI, alongside built-in AI Intel® Arc™ Graphics. It boasts up to DDR5 memory and optional NVIDIA RTX Graphics (up to the GeForce RTX 4060) to elevate your performance. With its expansive 16” display, enjoy crisp video content with a 120Hz refresh rate on the optional 2.5K resolution display.

Inspiron 14 Plus:

The Inspiron 14 Plus delivers both portability and dependable performance, featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with integrated AI, built-in AI Intel® Arc™ Graphics, and up to DDR5 memory. Weighing just 3.5 pounds, this laptop is designed to match your on-the-go lifestyle, boasting exceptional battery life and ExpressCharge capabilities. Available in Ice Blue, the Inspiron 14 Plus combines style with functionality.

*The Inspiron 16 Plus, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 16 2-in-1, and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (with AMD processor) come equipped with Windows Studio Effects featuring AI-enabled video chat capabilities. Stay centered with features that keep you in focus, conceal or soften your background, and adjust your gaze to ensure you maintain eye contact effortlessly.

Pair your Inspiron with the Dell Bluetooth® Travel Mouse (MS700), the world’s first twistable mouse featuring multi-device Bluetooth® connectivity[1].