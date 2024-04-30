Dr Sam Mokgethi Motsuenyane Passes On

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Motsuenyane was a beacon of integrity and innovation, championing ethical entrepreneurship and social responsibility. His unwavering commitment to excellence and ethical conduct served as an inspiration to countless individuals and organizations across the nation and the continent.

Chair of Public Interest SA and Chief Entrepreneur at the Institute of Chartered Entrepreneurs, Tebogo Khaas, says “As the sun sets on Ntate Motsuenyane’s earthly journey, we find solace in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to shape the future of entrepreneurship in South Africa. Dr. Motsuenyane’s contributions to our society are immeasurable, and his memory will forever be cherished.”

In honoring Dr. Motsuenyane’s memory, Public Interest SA reaffirms its dedication to upholding the highest standards of ethical business practices. The organization remains committed to fostering a culture of integrity, accountability, and social impact, in line with Dr. Motsuenyane’s vision for a prosperous and equitable society.

As a tribute to Dr. Motsuenyane’s extraordinary life and achievements, Khaas will be releasing a comprehensive personal reflection of his remarkable career and contributions to society in the coming days.

Condolences from the office of the President of South Africa

President Ramaphosa extends his condolences, along with those of the government, to the family, friends, and associates of the veteran visionary business leader, farmer, and philanthropist.

Dr. Motsuenyane was also an esteemed Member of the National Order of the Baobab (Gold), recognized for his significant personal achievements, including leading the establishment of African Bank. Additionally, he provided inspiration and leadership in fostering the development of black-owned businesses and economic liberation more broadly. He served as a Member of Parliament and as South Africa’s first ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Dr Sam Motsuenyane 60 years after the establishment of NAFCOC is a profound reminder of the breadth, durability and longevity of his vision and passion for self-reliance and development.

“The remarkable sweep of his life as an entrepreneur, leader of organised business, parliamentarian and diplomat among other roles embodied our resilient national character and values of ubuntu.

“His philosophy of self-sufficiency is today entrenched in the constitutional right each of us enjoys to freely choose our trade, occupation or profession and in the socio-economic rights that our constitution safeguards.

“Dr Motsuenyane’s passing on the eve of the 2024 National Orders Ceremony causes us to recall the honour bestowed on him in 2002 as the nation paid tribute to an outstanding patriot and source of inspiration for our then fledgling democracy. May his soul rest in peace.”