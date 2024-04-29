Digital Transformation Boosts Resilience in Manufacturing

There’s no escaping the reality that we’re in a challenging economic cycle filled with global and local uncertainty. Since 2020, the manufacturing sector has experienced an era of unprecedented change. Multiple overlapping – and largely unforeseen – macro-level shocks have converged to reshape the world dramatically. This is according to CEO for SYSPRO EMEA & APAC, Mark Wilson.

Wilson shares his views on Digital Transformation lifting resilience in African Manufacturing:

“A recent report from SYSPRO indicates that Africa is the hardest hit by business instability due to economic uncertainty. It’s a challenging period for manufacturers. With limited control over their external environment, it’s crucial for African manufacturers to cultivate internal resilience to navigate through an unpredictable and fiercely competitive economic terrain.”

“Understandably, for many manufacturers, this entails implementing not only internal cost-cutting measures but also contemplating raising prices for customers. However, the challenge confronting manufacturers is that customers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and seeking to lower their own expenses. By focusing on strengthening resilience internally, manufacturers can strike a balance between fortifying their own resilience and remaining responsive to customer requirements.” he said

Digital transformation is changing manufacturing

“An integral step in building a resilient company is embracing digitalization and its myriad benefits for manufacturers. Resilience begins with evaluating internal areas for improvement, encompassing initiatives like cost reduction, enhanced efficiency, and prioritizing quality management.”

“What became evident during the pandemic was that businesses already embarked on their digitalization journeys were better equipped to adapt to a shifting market landscape. Conversely, a lack of innovation has been demonstrated to impede competitiveness. This underscores the significance of harnessing digital technology and embracing digital solutions and automation. Manufacturers undergoing digital transformation are experiencing heightened efficiency, productivity, and enhanced competitiveness.”

“Integrating digitalization across the organization capitalizes on recent technological advancements to refine quality, equipment efficiency, and reliability, fostering a seamless manufacturing process. Process digitalization also facilitates data-driven decision-making. Employing cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices throughout the manufacturing process and supply chain yields a wealth of data for manufacturers to analyze, not only identifying opportunities to enhance efficiency but also pinpointing new market and product prospects.” he adds

Technology Empowers Internal Resilience

“To gain a competitive edge, manufacturers must adopt a holistic view of their operations. AI-driven technologies enhance interdepartmental communication, while AI-powered analytics yield valuable insights into operational performance, pinpointing areas for ongoing process improvement.”

“Data analytics capabilities enable manufacturers to garner insights into their product lines, monitor market segments and industry trends, and discern customer preferences. Real-time tracking of inventory, production, and sales, coupled with predictive analytics, aids in forecasting market shifts, identifying customer preferences, and recognizing new opportunities based on regional or seasonal variations. This enables manufacturers to forecast demand more accurately, manage inventory efficiently, and align their supply chain to capitalize on market dynamics, all of which reinforces a customer-centric approach.” said Wilson

Transitioning to the Cloud