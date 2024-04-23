Cell C appoints a new Chief of Data & Analytics

Cell C proudly announces the appointment of Bryan O’Donovan as Chief Data & Analytics

Officer, effective May 2024. In this crucial role, O’Donovan will spearhead the management of the organization’s data and analytics assets, championing data-driven decision-making processes, and leveraging data assets to propel growth and optimization initiatives.

Bringing to the table a wealth of experience spanning actuarial science, financial services, and telecommunications, O’Donovan boasts a remarkable history of 19 years in the industry. His career journey has been defined by exceptional problem-solving skills, strategic acumen, and analytical prowess.

Prior to his appointment at Cell C, Bryan held key leadership positions, including Managing Executive roles at Vodacom South Africa, where he played a pivotal role in shaping pricing strategies, providing financial leadership, and driving informed decision-making processes. Additionally, his tenure at Hollard Insurance, spanning over 15 years, further fortified his expertise in investments, product development, and operational governance.

CEO for Cell C, Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C, emphasised the significance of Bryan’s appointment. He says “Bryan’s appointment underscores our commitment to harnessing the power of data and analytics to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. His experience, coupled with his leadership capabilities, will be instrumental in guiding our data strategy and unlocking new opportunities for growth and optimisation.”

A distinguished alumnus of the University of Witwatersrand, O’Donovan holds a Bachelor of Economic Science in Actuarial Science and a Bachelor of Science Honors in Actuarial Science and Maths of Finance. He is also a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries as well as the Actuarial Society of South Africa.

O’Donovan says he is excited to join Cell C and lead the organisation’s data and analytics initiatives.

“I look forward to collaborating with the teams at Cell C to harness the power of data and analytics in driving strategic decision-making and delivering value to our customers.”

O’Donovan’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Cell C as the company continues to prioritise data-driven innovation and customer-centric strategies.