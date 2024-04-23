Vivo V30: Explore Advanced Features of the Flagship Model

KENYA| Vivo unveiled the vivo V30, the flagship model of its stylish V series, boasting upgraded Aura Light Portrait and premium design features. The latest V30 showcases its premium design with an integrated 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen and offers users outstanding new color options to match their unique styles.

Mr. Sean Wu, CEO of vivo Kenya, ”“V series has always been synonymous with a light and simple aesthetic, a characteristic that is amplified with Vivo’s groundbreaking innovations in both portrait photography and design. We have upgraded the Aura Light Portrait feature, bringing a truly powerful tool to help users easily capture stunning portraits, even in challenging low-light night conditions.”

The vivo V30 has advanced imaging capabilities, including an upgraded Aura Light feature that offers a larger and softer light-emitting area compared to a standard flash. Additionally, the Smart Color Temperature Adjustment feature intelligently adjusts the color temperature based on the subject’s surroundings, ensuring optimal lighting conditions. The device also features a 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with Auto Focus and 119° wide angle, enabling users to capture expansive landscapes and group photos with clarity.

In terms of design, the V30 features a comfortable 3D Curved Screen design for improved grip and a 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The device also boasts a large-capacity 5000 mAh battery, which can be fully charged in just 48 minutes thanks to the 80W FlashCharge technology.

The V30 debuts new Color, Material, and Finish (CMF) innovations, with options including Peacock Green and Noble Black shades made with Fluorite AG Glass. Coupled with enhanced Extended RAM technology and Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3, the V30 offers smooth and uninterrupted performance for multitasking.

Overall, the vivo V30 combines innovation with elegance, offering users a best-in-class flagship experience with its ultra-slim profile, stunning colors, and cutting-edge features.