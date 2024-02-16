Experience the Power of Slack AI

Salesforce introduces Slack AI, an integrated AI experience in Slack, empowering users with guided AI search, channel recaps, thread summaries, and upcoming digests.

The Significance: With almost half of digital workers struggling to find necessary information for efficient task execution, as reported by Gartner, the need for streamlined access to information is paramount. This challenge is compounded by the proliferation of tools and communication channels, increasing cognitive load and hindering productivity. AI presents a significant opportunity to contextualize internal knowledge, making it more accessible, relevant, and prioritized.

Slack CEO’s Denise Dresser, highlights the transformative potential of Slack AI, emphasizing its role in empowering customers to work smarter, faster, and more innovatively. By harnessing AI capabilities within Slack, users can streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and focus on driving real innovation and growth.

Innovation in Action: Slack AI’s search and summarization features, available immediately, aim to simplify the consumption of large volumes of information. These features, known for their reliability, user-friendliness, and intuitive interface, require no prior training. Users can effortlessly access AI-powered search, channel recaps, and thread summaries to enhance their productivity and decision-making processes.

Sales Spotlight: Sales teams, under pressure to optimize operations and maximize effectiveness, stand to benefit from Slack AI’s capabilities. With features like easy identification of subject matter experts and summarization of account channels, sales reps can streamline their workflows and enhance customer interactions.

Engineering Spotlight: Engineering teams can leverage Slack AI to expedite incident management processes. By accessing past incident channels, retrieving relevant information quickly, and summarizing incidents efficiently, engineering teams can drive faster resolutions and improve operational efficiency.

Trust and Security: Slack remains committed to building AI products safely, responsibly, and ethically. Slack AI operates within Slack’s secure infrastructure, upholding stringent security practices and compliance standards. Customer data remains protected, with no usage for training purposes or sharing with other clients.

Future Outlook: Slack AI continues to evolve, with plans for additional features to help users summarize and prioritize information effectively. Future capabilities include digests for channel highlights and a native AI integration with Einstein Copilot, enhancing productivity and decision-making within Slack.

Partner Ecosystem: Partners are contributing to Slack’s AI capabilities, offering upgraded AI-powered apps for enhanced functionality. These apps enable users to access AI-powered insights and seamlessly integrate them into Slack, further enhancing collaboration and productivity.