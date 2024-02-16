SigenStor : The AI 5-in-1 energy storage system

Red Energy, a commercial solar energy specialist, is introducing a game-changing solar solution to South Africa: SigenStor, an AI-optimized 5-in-1 energy storage system, the first of its kind in Africa.

Selected as one of the few approved installers for SigenStor, Red Energy reaffirms its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solar solutions and top-quality installations to South African businesses. This partnership allows Red Energy to provide state-of-the-art solar solutions, addressing prevalent challenges in the local market.

SigenStor seamlessly integrates into residential and commercial solar installations, addressing critical concerns such as battery safety, installation efficiency, system integration, and overall system intelligence.

This product heralds a new era in the solar energy landscape, offering businesses an integrated, scalable, and technologically advanced solution promising unparalleled efficiency, flexibility, and resilience.

Comprehensive Energy Solution

SigenStor’s adaptability harnesses weather data for precise power generation forecasting, intuitive AI-learning for load adaptation, real-time electricity tariff data for maximum savings, and region-specific load shedding schedules for intelligent battery usage adjustments. The result is a comprehensive energy solution setting a new standard for safety, intelligence, and efficiency.

Modern Design

Its modern and sleek design occupies 50% less space and is IP66-rated for outdoor installation. The stackable (stack-and-play) design minimizes wiring and installation time, truly enabling upgradability. With no wiring, there are no loose connections and no maintenance required. The safety features are unparalleled with 5 layers of battery system protection, including internal fire suppression.

Maximum Savings

The true financial benefit of SigenStor lies in the AI-powered software. Through continuous learning of your needs, the system remains at optimal efficiency. Problematic sections are automatically isolated instead of shutting down the entire system, maximizing the lifespan of each component and limiting further system damage. A full system diagnosis is completed in just 30 seconds via the mySigen mobile app, notifying consumers of concerns before they escalate.

Jakes Joubert, CEO of Red Energy, expresses excitement about the technology, stating, “For the first time since 2019, when the OHM was launched, I am excited about a technology – the efficiency and savings it will bring to homes and businesses are unrivaled. The introduction of SigenStor to South Africa marks a significant leap forward for the solar industry in our country.”

Joubert adds, “This is the world’s first 5-in-1 power management system that combines Inverter, Batteries, and Energy Management into a single stackable unit. The advanced technology also allows direct tapping into DC power from the battery and solar panel, enabling virtual grid capacity expansion and 100% green power charging. This system was truly designed for the consumer. It’s an unparalleled solution with no comparable product on the market.”

SigenStor represents more than just a solar solution; it signifies a paradigm shift in how businesses approach energy.