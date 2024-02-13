Yellow Card unveils Rapid Cross-Border Transactions

As Africa steadily moves towards widespread adoption of digital assets, it becomes crucial for exchanges to offer more cost-effective solutions for buying, selling, receiving, and sending various digital assets.

Among these assets, stablecoins have emerged as the preferred option for investment, remittances, and cross-border payments due to their tie to the value of the dollar, which shields against inflation and mitigates volatility commonly associated with other digital assets.

In line with this, Yellow Card is poised to introduce USDC, a digital stablecoin on the Stellar network, a decentralized blockchain network.

Empowering Financial Transactions with USDC on Stellar

Yellow Card seeks to enhance user experience by integrating USDC on the Stellar network. Users on the Yellow Card app can now send USDC on the Stellar network.

Game-Changing Convenience for Yellow Card Users

With USDC on Stellar, Yellow Card users gain access to expedited transactions, enhancing the convenience and utility of their digital currency dealings.

Chris Maurice, Yellow Card’s CEO, expressed excitement about the integration, stating, “We are thrilled to bring USDC on Stellar to our users. This is a giant leap forward for global payments, making it easier, faster, and more affordable for people around the world to access and utilize digital dollars.”

Stellar Network’s Prime Performance in Financial Products and Services

The Stellar blockchain focuses on optimizing payments, ensures low fees and transaction speeds that scale with increased adoption.

Instant Global Transactions and Accessibility

One of the key features of the Yellow Card-Stellar integration is the ability for consumers to instantly send and receive digital dollars globally. This convenience extends to users without a traditional bank account.

Revolutionizing Financial Infrastructure with USDC on Stellar

A major challenge in Africa with cross-border payments is hidden charges, where significant amounts are lost to fees. Yellow Card addresses this issue, enabling its users to benefit significantly from this collaboration as transferring USDC to other USDC-supported exchanges on the Stellar network is much cheaper compared to other blockchain networks. This is complemented by Yellow Pay, a stablecoin-powered transfer feature.