Kaspersky appoints New Managing Director for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa region

Kaspersky has appointed Toufic Derbass as the Managing Director for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) region.

With nearly three decades of experience, Toufic aims to strengthen Kaspersky’s regional presence, which spans over 16 years. The company aims to double its B2B and large enterprises business segment in the next five years.

Toufic is dedicated to enhancing relations with regional governments and policymakers while promoting Kaspersky’s award-winning products and services. This effort aligns with the region’s rapid digitization. Additionally, he plans to raise cybersecurity awareness in the region, contributing to Kaspersky’s mission of creating a safer digital world.

Before joining Kaspersky, Toufic held prominent positions at multinational software companies, where he successfully scaled businesses through strategic partnerships and executive relationships with leading private and public sector organizations.

Commenting on his appointment, Toufic Derbass stated, “I’m honored and excited to lead a brand known globally for its innovation and built on a legacy of over 26 years. Kaspersky’s strong market footprint in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa region speaks volumes about its quality products and services, blending technology with human expertise. My vision for Kaspersky in the region is to showcase its unique capabilities, such as the revolutionary concept of Cyber Immunity, which plays a crucial role in reimagining cybersecurity.”

Robert Cataldo, VP Global Sales at Kaspersky, expressed his delight in welcoming Toufic, “We are delighted to welcome Toufic to the company. For the past few years, Kaspersky’s operations in the region have been on an upward trajectory, with the expansion of our market footprint year on year. With the extensive experience he brings on board and his values that align with ours, we believe Toufic to be a perfect fit to further unlock Kaspersky’s potential through promising opportunities.”