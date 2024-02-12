Avoid Valentine’s Day Debt with Tips from Pearl Cele

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it brings with it the opportunity to express love and affection to our significant others. While spoiling our loved ones can be rewarding, it’s essential to remember that extravagant gestures don’t always equate to genuine displays of affection, especially if they strain our finances.

Pearl Cele, Operations Manager at FNB Consumer Education, emphasizes the importance of financial responsibility in celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Here are 5 creative ways to spoil your loved ones without breaking the bank:

1. Plan Ahead: Planning ahead allows you to budget effectively for Valentine’s Day expenses, preventing financial strain from spontaneous purchases or overspending.

2. Utilize Loyalty Programs: If you have accumulated points through loyalty programs, consider redeeming them for gifts or vouchers instead of resorting to credit purchases.

3. Seek Specials and Discounts: Take advantage of seasonal specials and discounts offered by various companies to save on gifts and activities.

4. Host a Cook-Off: opt for a cozy night in by preparing a homemade meal or organizing a family cook-off instead of dining out. Not only is it more budget-friendly, but it also adds a personal touch to the celebration.

5. Get Creative: Tap into your imagination and explore low-cost activities that align with your loved one’s interests, such as a romantic picnic or DIY gifts. Remember, it’s the thought and effort that count, not the price tag.

Plan your Valentine’s Day activities thoughtfully, ensuring that you remain within your budgetary constraints.

