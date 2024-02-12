Tuesday, February 13, 2024
No menu items!
type here...
FinanceOpinion
Updated:

Avoid Valentine’s Day Debt with Tips from Pearl Cele

Mamsi Nkosi
By Mamsi Nkosi
Must Read
Mamsi Nkosi
Mamsi Nkosi

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it brings with it the opportunity to express love and affection to our significant others. While spoiling our loved ones can be rewarding, it’s essential to remember that extravagant gestures don’t always equate to genuine displays of affection, especially if they strain our finances.

Pearl Cele, Operations Manager at FNB Consumer Education, emphasizes the importance of financial responsibility in celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Here are 5 creative ways to spoil your loved ones without breaking the bank:

1. Plan Ahead: Planning ahead allows you to budget effectively for Valentine’s Day expenses, preventing financial strain from spontaneous purchases or overspending.

2. Utilize Loyalty Programs: If you have accumulated points through loyalty programs, consider redeeming them for gifts or vouchers instead of resorting to credit purchases.

3. Seek Specials and Discounts: Take advantage of seasonal specials and discounts offered by various companies to save on gifts and activities.

4. Host a Cook-Off: opt for a cozy night in by preparing a homemade meal or organizing a family cook-off instead of dining out. Not only is it more budget-friendly, but it also adds a personal touch to the celebration.

5. Get Creative: Tap into your imagination and explore low-cost activities that align with your loved one’s interests, such as a romantic picnic or DIY gifts. Remember, it’s the thought and effort that count, not the price tag.

Plan your Valentine’s Day activities thoughtfully, ensuring that you remain within your budgetary constraints.

By Pearl Cele, Operations Manager at FNB Consumer Education

Previous article
Key technological trends to watch out for in 2024
Next article
Kaspersky appoints New Managing Director for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa region

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
FinanceIT News Africa -

Maximizing profits with Trading View: strategies for effective technical analysis

Gone are the days when stock trading was the sole province of Wall Street hotshots in buzzing trading floors....
Latest News
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Services

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.