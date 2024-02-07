Enhanced Cyber Protection Partnership

iTOO Special Risks, a specialist insurer in South Africa, has partnered with Armata Cyber Security to deliver enhanced cyber protection, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMMEs).

The collaboration enables iTOO to assess customers’ environments upfront, offering tailored recommendations to mitigate cyber risks. Justin Naylor, Managing Director at iTOO, emphasizes their focus on understanding clients’ unique challenges and providing customized solutions.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide holistic and world-class cyber protection to smaller businesses at affordable prices. By combining the strengths of iTOO and Armata Cyber Security we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and safeguard their digital assets.”

The partnership addresses the growing cyber threats faced by businesses, with a particular focus on ransomware attacks and the role of AI in cyberattacks. Ryan van de Coolwijk, Product Head at iTOO, emphasizes the integrated approach combining cyber insurance coverage with advanced threat detection and mitigation services.

Van de Coolwijk stresses the importance of tailored risk assessments and proactive security measures, ensuring a swift response to cyber incidents through collaborative efforts.

The partnership also aims to foster continuous innovation, offering cybersecurity workshops and webinars to empower clients with knowledge and tools to navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape.

Naylor concludes by highlighting the partnership’s commitment to staying ahead in the cyber insurance industry and providing innovative solutions to combat evolving cyber threats.