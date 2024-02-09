Advancing Safety: Motorola Solutions Teams Up with Google Cloud

Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud have announced a strategic, multi-year agreement aimed at innovating cloud solutions across Motorola Solutions’ safety and security technologies.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s infrastructure, Motorola Solutions will prioritize the advancement of assistive intelligence, including highly accurate and reliable video content delivery, mapping, and AI capabilities to address real-world safety challenges.

Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Motorola Solutions, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “From communities to businesses, our customers rely on us to help create a safer future. This collaboration will leverage the power of sensors, data, and AI to make safety and security more accessible and actionable.”

Motorola Solutions plans to deploy the newly developed capabilities across its rapidly growing cloud security solutions, including Avigilon Alta, an entirely cloud-native video suite that provides enterprise security for organizations of all sizes.

Saptharishi further elaborated on the impact of these innovations, stating, “Whether it’s enabling better protection for schools, identifying unusual activity at businesses, or more effectively securing large-scale events, real-time visibility and awareness are foundational for both public safety and enterprise security outcomes.”

Will Grannis, vice president and chief technology officer of Google Cloud, praised Motorola Solutions’ leadership in innovating technologies that safeguard communities and enterprises, stating, “Together, we will channel our latest cloud advancements to support Motorola Solutions’ sharpened focus on safety and security innovations via the cloud.”