Gartner Names Trend Micro a Leader in Endpoint Security

Trend Micro Incorporated proudly announces another accolade today for its cutting-edge cybersecurity platform.

Trend Vision One™ earns the prestigious title of Leader in Gartner’s latest Magic Quadrant report, maintaining a remarkable streak as a leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPPs) since 2002.

Gareth Redelinghuys, Country Managing Director, of African Cluster at Trend, emphasizes the critical role of endpoints in today’s business landscape. He highlights the significance of Trend’s comprehensive endpoint threat protection, detection, and response from a unified platform to enhance security, and compliance, and alleviate IT workload. The consistent recognition by Gartner is a testament to Trend’s success in this domain.

Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security extends beyond conventional endpoint security, providing safeguarding for physical endpoints like ATMs and PoS systems, alongside servers, cloud workloads, and virtual machines. The platform incorporates extended detection and response (XDR) for proactive security and seamless integration with third-party offerings such as threat intel, SIEM, orchestration, build pipeline, and attack surface management.

Gartner’s report underscores that Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security caters to a “broad range” of global organizations, especially those seeking security vendor consolidation, integrated workspace security, and support for hybrid environments.

Key strengths highlighted in the report include:

– “Integrated attack surface management, security configuration management, and XDR capabilities for proactive risk reduction and security operations.”

– “Trend Micro’s product benefits from the breadth and integration of its workspace security suite components, with recent enhancements including an ITDR [integrated threat detection and response] capability within the Trend Vision One platform.”

– “A flexible credit-based licensing model and generally lower-than-average prices compared to other Leaders in this Magic Quadrant.”

– “Trend Micro’s product offers depth and granularity in its administration console, along with broad support for legacy and rare operating systems. Trend Micro stands out as one of the few vendors supporting flavors of AIX, Solaris, Red Hat OpenShift, and others.”