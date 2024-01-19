Deep Insights to be Explored at Digital Retail Africa 2024

With the world’s rapid transition in a digital landscape, we stand at the cusp of a major technological revolution that will drive every aspect of modern industry into a new era. Digital transformation is on the tip of everyone’s tongue, but what does this really mean?

How is it going to change the very essence of our economy? and are businesses prepared to make the change? Digital transformation is a complete paradigm shift and it will be vital for businesses and industry leaders to start the journey of making that mental transition to begin implementing the changes that will be demanded by it.

The African e-commerce market alone, is expected to soar to US$ 567.6 billion by 2028 from an impressive US$ 241.6 billion reached in 2022. According to ecommerce.co.za, there are currently 32.55 million ecommerce users in SA with an additional 6.38 million users expected to be shopping online by 2024. This alone is an indication of the incredible opportunity that exists within the digital space for the retail industry and it will be crucial for growth to make the necessary pivot.

This year’s 6th Annual Digital Retail Africa 2024, set to take place on January 31 at the Gallagher Convention Centre will focus on how emerging technology trends are positioning themselves to disrupt the sector. Major retail industry players will meet to uncover the blueprints for success from the industry’s top movers and shakers.

Over 20 presentations from industry experts and retail gurus will be delivered to provide deep insights into latest trends that are set to transform every aspect of the retail industry in the digital era.

Exciting advancements in technology present numerous opportunities to maximise profitability, enhance service delivery and harness customer data to create unique shopping experiences tailored to the specific needs of consumers. This all speaks volumes of the sheer potential of technology to elevate any retail business to a whole new level.

We are expecting a line up of engaging expert industry leaders to share their insights at this year’s event.

Among the topics that will be honed in on are; The latest E-Commerce Platforms and Technologies, Creating Personalised Shopping Experiences through the assessment of UX, AI & Big Data, Exploring Data Analytics and Customer Insights, Omni-Chanel Retail Trends and evaluating Cybersecurity strategies in Digital Retail. These are only a few of the topics that will be discussed at this year’s event.

We look forward to seeing you at this year’s Digital Retail Africa 2024 on January 31, for a jam packed Digital Transformation agenda that will surely set you apart.