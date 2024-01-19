Commvault’s New Field Chief Technology Officer

Commvault has appointed Darren Thomson as its new Field Chief Technology Officer, EMEA & India.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Thomson will contribute to shaping Commvault’s cyber resilience offerings, emphasizing data protection, threat detection, and rapid recovery capabilities.

His extensive background includes leadership roles at One Identity, CyberCube, and Lloyds of London, as well as senior executive positions at Symantec and Veritas.

”I am incredibly excited to join a company that is truly redefining modern data protection and putting cyber resilience first,” said Thomson. “The recent unification of the Commvault Cloud platform powered by Metallic AI allows us to not only meet customer needs but to truly exceed them. Commvault is doing what no other data protection vendor is right now, so I am keen to work with the teams globally, in EMEA and India, to drive this conversation forward.”

“We are thrilled to have Darren as part of the EMEAI team and his extensive experience will be extremely valuable in our continued success in this region,” said Richard Gadd, Senior Vice President & General Manager of EMEAI. “This is an exciting time for Commvault, our partners, and our customers as we provide the industry’s best data security through the only cyber resilience platform on the market. With these never-seen-before offerings, we are focused on continuing to drive real growth and innovation in the EMEAI market, with Darren playing a key part in sharing our story.”