Siemens Healthineers appoints Vivek Kanade

Siemens Healthineers has appointed Vivek Kanade as the Head of MEA operations, effective December 4, 2023.

With over 30 years of Siemens experience, Kanade aims to strengthen healthcare partnerships, enhance Access to Care, and create positive impacts in the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, Vivek Kanade said: “As we strengthen our role as a trusted healthcare partner in this diverse growth region, this structural consolidation enables us to pool our strengths in following our core objectives, which include enhancing Access to Care and paving the way for better healthcare infrastructures in our markets. I am humbled and excited to start this new position, and look forward to uniting our strengths across the new zone and creating a positive difference in the lives of millions of patients across the Middle East and Africa.”

The focus includes improving healthcare infrastructure, addressing staff shortages, and extending healthcare to underserved communities. Kanade expresses excitement in uniting strengths across the region to make a lasting difference in patients’ lives.

“We aspire to create better outcomes and experiences for patients, no matter where they live by accelerating global development, building strategic partnerships, fighting the most threatening diseases, and rethinking the value chain,” added Kanade. “Specifically, we’re focusing on projects that are first and foremost scalable and fit our strategy while making an impact on local communities, by untapping new markets, capacity building and ensuring community reach.”