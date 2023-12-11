Empowering Women in Cloud Technology

In collaboration with the Women in Tech (WiT) South Africa Chapter and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Absa has successfully upskilled 50 young women through the #LiveToLearn Programme, focusing on building careers in cloud technology.

The participants earned the globally recognized AWS Cloud Practitioner certification, enhancing their employability in the IT industry. The graduation ceremony, held on December 8, 2023, celebrated the accomplishments of the women who completed the three-month program at the AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town.

The initiative aligns with Absa’s commitment to gender diversity and AWS’s goal to train 29 million people by 2025, addressing the scarcity of cloud skills.

This program is a significant step towards WiT’s mission of empowering five million women and girls by 2030, bridging the gender gap in STEAM fields. The #LiveToLearn initiative serves as a model for addressing the unique needs and challenges in the tech industry, offering women with IT backgrounds an opportunity to acquire specialized cloud skills.