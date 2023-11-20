Unemployed? Try These 5 Money-Making Apps

Experiencing unemployment can be a challenging experience, particularly during economic uncertainty. Fortunately, the internet offers numerous opportunities to earn money online from the comfort of your home.

Utilizing apps that compensate for simple tasks, such as taking surveys, watching videos, playing games, or selling items, can be a viable option.

To address the financial challenges of unemployment, consider these 5 recommended apps for making money online:

1. Survey Junkie:

Survey Junkie stands out as one of the premier apps for earning money through surveys. By sharing your opinions on various topics, you accumulate points redeemable for cash via PayPal or e-gift cards from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Engaging in focus groups and product testing also unlocks additional rewards. Joining Survey Junkie is free, and it boasts over 10 million members.

2. Writer

As a novice, registering on iWriter is the initial step to commence your earnings. Recognized as one of the premier online platforms for making money in South Africa, iWriter offers various earning levels. At the Standard Level, beginners receive a dollar for a 150-word article.

Progressing to the Premium Level unlocks a higher earning potential of $10 for every 1,000 words. Writers reaching the Elite and Elite Plus Levels can expect earnings surpassing $10 and $40 for 500 words, respectively.

3. eBay:

A top-notch platform for selling a wide range of items online. From clothes and books to electronics and collectibles, almost anything can be sold or bought at bargain prices. The platform provides free listings, secure payment options, and shipping solutions. Leveraging eBay’s tools and tips can optimize your listings and boost sales.

4. Cashly

Available exclusively for Android, is an entirely cost-free application designed to assist you in earning PayPal funds effortlessly. Much like Mistplay, you can explore complimentary games, fulfill missions, and accumulate coins that can be redeemed for gift cards.

Simply engage in gameplay, fulfill missions, and watch as free money is credited to your account. The more you participate, the greater your earnings become.

5. Facebook Marketplace:

Accessible through your Facebook account, the marketplace allows you to buy and sell items within your community. Communicate with buyers and sellers, arrange pick-ups or deliveries, and provide ratings based on your experiences. Facebook Marketplace is free to use and benefits from a large and trusted user network, spanning various categories like home, garden, clothing, and electronics.