MTN Fintech Appoints New CEO of Fintech Côte d’Ivoire

MTN’s Fintech business is delighted to announce the appointment of Patrick Attoungbre as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fintech Côte d’Ivoire, effective November 2023. In this capacity, Patrick will spearhead MTN’s Fintech business in Côte d’Ivoire, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion.

With nearly two decades of experience in the telecommunications and fintech sectors, especially within the African continent, Patrick brings a wealth of expertise to the role. His prior executive roles within the MTN Group have established him as a highly respected leader in the industry.

Serigne Dioum, Group Fintech CEO at MTN, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We look forward to working with Patrick as we continue to innovate and shape the future of fintech in Côte d’Ivoire. His experience and leadership will undoubtedly drive our success in the market.”

During Patrick’s tenure as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for MTN Côte d’Ivoire, he played a pivotal role in reshaping the MTN brand and significantly contributing to the country’s telecommunications sector. Over three years, his leadership resulted in outstanding performance, characterized by revenue growth, increased subscriber numbers, and a greater market share for MTN.

Before his time in Côte d’Ivoire, Patrick served as the CMO for MTN Cameroon, where he successfully enhanced the commercial function. Notably, he achieved remarkable success by launching the mobile money business in MTN Congo Brazzaville, transforming it into one of the group’s most thriving mobile money operations.

Patrick, a distinguished alumnus of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with an MBA, also holds a Master’s degree in Logistics from the Institut National Polytechnique FHB in Côte d’Ivoire.

He takes over from Acting CEO Gedeon Agbe, who demonstrated exceptional leadership during the transition period from July to October 2023. Gratitude is extended to Gedeon for his outstanding contributions during this period.