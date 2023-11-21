MARBLE Escape Room: The New Immersive Superhero Experience

Exciting news for Comic-Con fans and superhero aficionados is the South African launch the new MARBLE escape room in Cape Town- an immersive superhero themed experience.

The escape room was introduced by HintHunt Africa allows participants the opportunity to step into the shoes of their most loved superhero’s and immerse themselves into a new world where storytelling collides with problem solving activities.

The concept, crafted by Cobus Bosch, was inspired by his previous venture and years of ideation – challenging players to think creatively as if they were real world superhero’s trying to solve complex problems.

“We wanted to bring a fresh and invigorating experience to everyone,” says Cobus. “The superhero theme has always fascinated people, and we knew it was time to let them don a mighty cape. But this isn’t just about being a hero, it’s about engaging with your surroundings, solving intricate puzzles, and uncovering the mysteries that lie within.”

Be the hero you’ve always wanted to be

This particular escape room breaks away from the conventional mould, through its collaboration with international designers that enabled the team to create an experience that was truly authentic and inline with the marvel theme.

It also draws upon inspiration from international escape rooms that have not yet been replicated locally. The team have poured their wealth of knowledge from other escape room experiences, bringing it home so that South Africans can also enjoy a similar experience.

It is the ultimate immersive adventure for families or groups with a choice to collaborate in groups of 2 to 6 for 60, 90, or 120 minutes of solving challenges, riddles, and puzzles with crafty clues.

MARBLE is now open for bookings at HintHunt Africa ticket office located at the Watershed, V&A Waterfront.