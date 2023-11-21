Liquid Dataport and VIPNET Forge Strategic Partnership

Liquid Dataport, is excited to announce its partnership with VIPNET, a privately owned corporate Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Through this collaboration, Liquid Dataport will leverage VIPNET’s infrastructure to offer ISPs and Enterprise customers access to Liquid’s complete range of services, including its extensive pan-African network and innovative cloud and cybersecurity solutions. This marks a significant stride for Liquid Dataport in extending its network and service capabilities across West Africa, a pivotal growth market for the company.

With reports indicating that internet penetration in Côte d’Ivoire stands at 45.4% (https://apo-opa.co/3sLrroL)), Liquid Dataport aims to enhance businesses’ connectivity with cost-effective, reliable, and secure solutions, contributing significantly to improving internet access in the country.

David Eurin, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Dataport, expressed, “We consider Côte d’Ivoire a very important ICT hub in the Francophone West African region. The country’s stability, substantial economic growth, and increasing demand for connectivity services make it an ideal location for Liquid to extend its presence. Through our partnership with VIPNET, Liquid will enhance regional connectivity and empower businesses and enterprises through expanded service capability.”

Ahmed CHERIF, Chief Executive Officer of VIPNET, added, “This new partnership will enable VIPNET to strengthen its position as a technological hub of excellence within the West African sub-region, with a much higher bandwidth, and access to a varied range of ICT products and services. We believe that our unique position as a strong, national, and reliable alternative player for our market, coupled with the major development with Liquid Dataport, will benefit our customers with next-generation solutions to accelerate their Digital maturity.”

VIPNET will gain substantial advantages from connecting to Liquid’s extensive global network, allowing it to reach any location in Africa and providing its regional customers access to Liquid’s Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions.

The addition of Côte d’Ivoire to Liquid Dataport’s network emphasizes the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and providing wholesale clients with consistent access throughout Africa.

This expansion aligns with Liquid’s goal of addressing the increasing demand for connectivity services in West Africa, aligning with its vision of creating a digitally connected continent that includes all of Africa.