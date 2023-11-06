Digital Afrique Telecom join forces with Clipfeed bringing esports to mobile operators

Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) partners with Clipfeed to provide esport solutions for mobile operators in Africa. Clipfeed is a global esports entertainment company that powers esports communities through an award-winning technology.

Clipfeed works with telecom operators, DTH, ISP and OEM partners to create innovative and compelling entertainment destinations for consumers. DAT provides SAAS and VAS for mobile operators in Africa.

DAT and Clipfeed Collaboration

DAT and Clipfeed will co-develop Africa Gaming box, a white label platform for mobile operators to offer e-sports services to their users throughout the continent. This platform will include a comprehensive array of features like live tournaments, engaging esport challenges and enticing rewards.

Prime Market for eSports

Africa is a prime market for esports growth. First, the continent has a young and growing population, with over half of Africans under the age of 25. This is the demographic that is most likely to be interested in esports.

Second, Africa is becoming increasingly connected to the internet. In 2022, over 500 million Africans had access to the internet, and this number is expected to grow to over 1 billion by 2025. Finally, Africa has a rich culture of games and competition.

Opportunity to tap into eSports Market

Through this partnership, DAT and Clipfeed offer therefore a unique opportunity for mobile operators to seize the potential and tap into this booming market and enable easy access for mobile users to benefit from esports content.

Simplice Anoh, CEO of DAT commenting on this partnership “Esport remains a very huge opportunity in Africa and we are extremely pleased to partner with Clipfeed to open the doors for the continent mobile operators to reap the benefits of this booming industry.”

“We are excited to partner with Digital Afrique Telecom to bring esports to mobile operators in Africa,” said Clipfeed CEO and founder Michael Whelan. “This partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience and help to grow the esports community in Africa.”

The esports industry is expected to reach a value of $1.6 billion in 2023, and Africa is one of the key regions for potential growth. The African esport market is growing faster than the global average, and the number of esports enthusiasts in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach 222 million by 2025.