Chipper Cash and Visa Strengthen Partnership to Boost Financial Inclusivity in Africa

Chipper Cash has had a longstanding partnership with Visa since 2021, which initially aimed to bring the Chipper Card to the market. Through this collaboration, Chipper’s customers utilized the Visa network for global payments.

Recently, Chipper has issued over a million cards, becoming Africa’s largest provider of virtual cards. This extended partnership will enable Chipper to tap into Visa’s vast experience and investments across various aspects of its operations.

Collaboration for delivery of high quality products

The expanded deal encompasses their joint efforts in card issuance and involves collaboration in regulatory and functional areas like Visa licensing and marketing. This partnership strengthens their connection, aiming to expedite the delivery of high-quality products and services to their customers.

Fast paced service

Brett Macgrath, Chief Product Officer at Chipper Cash,“We are proud to have a strong relationship with Visa and are excited to strengthen these ties even further. Today’s announcement means we can deliver on our priorities at a faster pace than we could do alone; harnessing Visa’s global reach to enable us to continue to bring the very best products and services to customers.”

Meagan Rabe, Senior Director of Fintechs for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa, shared their enthusiasm for the expanded collaboration with Chipper Cash. This partnership signifies their commitment to meeting the increasing demand for digital financial services in Africa, aiming to create a meaningful impact on the continent.

Enhancing Financial Inclusivity

Tefiro Serunjogi, Head of Consumer Products at Chipper Cash, highlighted the significance of providing trusted and reliable products like the Chipper Card to the market. Their data revealed that for 21% of customers, obtaining a Chipper Card marked their first experience with a payment card. Their ambition, coupled with Visa’s support, allows them to expand their card program and further enhance financial inclusivity for millions of people.

This strategic partnership with Visa aligns with Chipper’s mission to offer trustworthy and dependable financial services to individuals in Africa and beyond. It comes just two months after Chipper introduced Chipper ID, an AI-driven verification and onboarding tool designed specifically for the African continent.