Atlas VPN Releases New Native App for Apple TV

Atlas VPN, has just introduced a dedicated VPN app for Apple TV . The development follows Apple’s rollout of tvOS 17 this September, which introduced VPN support.

With the dedicated app, users can easily install and set up Atlas VPN on their Apple TVs in a few simple steps, eliminating the need for the manual VPN router setup that is often necessary with many other VPN services.

The Atlas VPN Apple TV service comes with solid encryption and features advanced protection SafeSwap servers unique to the VPN provider. SafeSwap allows users to have many rotating IP addresses without having to switch between different VPN servers.

“Just like anything connected to the internet, your smart TV is vulnerable to cyberattacks and online privacy threats, including surveillance, censorship, and snooping. A VPN can enhance the protection of personal information for smart TV users from unwanted third-party tracking and interception. It achieves this by encrypting online traffic and introducing an additional layer of security between the Apple TV and the internet, for a safer and more private streaming.”, says Ruta Cizinauskaite, the Head of Communications at Atlas VPN.

Apart from robust security features, the service is also equipped with video-optimized servers and 10Gbps servers designed to provide lightning-fast speeds, even during peak usage.

The Atlas VPN app for Apple TV is already available on the Apple TV App Store . To get the app, users can search for “Atlas VPN” and follow a quick setup process.

Apple TV is the newest addition to Atlas VPN’s list of supported platforms, joining Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux.